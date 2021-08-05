Manage rules via the APIs
When it comes to programmatic rule management, Cloudflare offers APIs that work together to achieve the same effect as the UI based Firewall Rules feature of the Firewall app in the dashboard.
These APIs are:
- The Firewall Rules API - to manage rules and their actions, based on criteria separately defined through filters.
- The Rules List API - to manage named lists of IP addresses that you can use within firewall rules to filter traffic.
- The Cloudflare Filters API - to manage the filters that enable rule matching.