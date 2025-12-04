 Skip to content
Hyperdrive
  1. Connect to remote databases during local development with wrangler dev

    Hyperdrive

    You can now connect directly to remote databases and databases requiring TLS with wrangler dev. This lets you run your Worker code locally while connecting to remote databases, without needing to use wrangler dev --remote.

    The localConnectionString field and CLOUDFLARE_HYPERDRIVE_LOCAL_CONNECTION_STRING_<BINDING_NAME> environment variable can be used to configure the connection string used by wrangler dev.

    {
      "hyperdrive": [
        {
          "binding": "HYPERDRIVE",
          "id": "your-hyperdrive-id",
          "localConnectionString": "postgres://user:password@remote-host.example.com:5432/database?sslmode=require"
        }
      ]
    }

    Learn more about local development with Hyperdrive.

  1. Hyperdrive now supports configuring the amount of database connections

    Hyperdrive

    You can now specify the number of connections your Hyperdrive configuration uses to connect to your origin database.

    All configurations have a minimum of 5 connections. The maximum connection count for a Hyperdrive configuration depends on the Hyperdrive limits of your Workers plan.

    This feature allows you to right-size your connection pool based on your database capacity and application requirements. You can configure connection counts through the Cloudflare dashboard or API.

    Refer to the Hyperdrive configuration documentation for more information.

  1. Hyperdrive achieves FedRAMP Moderate-Impact Authorization

    Hyperdrive

    Hyperdrive has been approved for FedRAMP Authorization and is now available in the FedRAMP Marketplace.

    FedRAMP is a U.S. government program that provides standardized assessment and authorization for cloud products and services. As a result of this product update, Hyperdrive has been approved as an authorized service to be used by U.S. federal agencies at the Moderate Impact level.

    For detailed information regarding FedRAMP and its implications, please refer to the official FedRAMP documentation for Cloudflare.

  1. Hyperdrive now supports custom TLS/SSL certificates

    Hyperdrive

    Hyperdrive now supports more SSL/TLS security options for your database connections:

    • Configure Hyperdrive to verify server certificates with verify-ca or verify-full SSL modes and protect against man-in-the-middle attacks
    • Configure Hyperdrive to provide client certificates to the database server to authenticate itself (mTLS) for stronger security beyond username and password

    Use the new wrangler cert commands to create certificate authority (CA) certificate bundles or client certificate pairs:

    Terminal window
    # Create CA certificate bundle
    npx wrangler cert upload certificate-authority --ca-cert your-ca-cert.pem --name your-custom-ca-name
    

    # Create client certificate pair
    npx wrangler cert upload mtls-certificate --cert client-cert.pem --key client-key.pem --name your-client-cert-name

    Then create a Hyperdrive configuration with the certificates and desired SSL mode:

    Terminal window
    npx wrangler hyperdrive create your-hyperdrive-config \
      --connection-string="postgres://user:password@hostname:port/database" \
      --ca-certificate-id <CA_CERT_ID> \
      --mtls-certificate-id <CLIENT_CERT_ID>
      --sslmode verify-full

    Learn more about configuring SSL/TLS certificates for Hyperdrive to enhance your database security posture.

  1. Hyperdrive Free plan makes fast, global database access available to all

    Hyperdrive

    Hyperdrive is now available on the Free plan of Cloudflare Workers, enabling you to build Workers that connect to PostgreSQL or MySQL databases without compromise.

    Low-latency access to SQL databases is critical to building full-stack Workers applications. We want you to be able to build on fast, global apps on Workers, regardless of the tools you use. So we made Hyperdrive available for all, to make it easier to build Workers that connect to PostgreSQL and MySQL.

    If you want to learn more about how Hyperdrive works, read the deep dive on how Hyperdrive can make your database queries up to 4x faster.

    Hyperdrive provides edge connection setup and global connection pooling for optimal latencies.

    Visit the docs to get started with Hyperdrive for PostgreSQL or MySQL.

  1. Hyperdrive introduces support for MySQL and MySQL-compatible databases

    Hyperdrive

    Hyperdrive now supports connecting to MySQL and MySQL-compatible databases, including Amazon RDS and Aurora MySQL, Google Cloud SQL for MySQL, Azure Database for MySQL, PlanetScale and MariaDB.

    Hyperdrive makes your regional, MySQL databases fast when connecting from Cloudflare Workers. It eliminates unnecessary network roundtrips during connection setup, pools database connections globally, and can cache query results to provide the fastest possible response times.

    Best of all, you can connect using your existing drivers, ORMs, and query builders with Hyperdrive's secure credentials, no code changes required.

    TypeScript
    import { createConnection } from "mysql2/promise";
    

    export interface Env {
      HYPERDRIVE: Hyperdrive;
    }
    

    export default {
      async fetch(request, env, ctx): Promise<Response> {
        const connection = await createConnection({
          host: env.HYPERDRIVE.host,
          user: env.HYPERDRIVE.user,
          password: env.HYPERDRIVE.password,
          database: env.HYPERDRIVE.database,
          port: env.HYPERDRIVE.port,
          disableEval: true, // Required for Workers compatibility
        });
    

        const [results, fields] = await connection.query("SHOW tables;");
    

        ctx.waitUntil(connection.end());
    

        return new Response(JSON.stringify({ results, fields }), {
          headers: {
            "Content-Type": "application/json",
            "Access-Control-Allow-Origin": "*",
          },
        });
      },
    } satisfies ExportedHandler<Env>;

    Learn more about how Hyperdrive works and get started building Workers that connect to MySQL with Hyperdrive.

  1. Hyperdrive reduces query latency by up to 90% and now supports IP access control lists

    Hyperdrive

    Hyperdrive now pools database connections in one or more regions close to your database. This means that your uncached queries and new database connections have up to 90% less latency as measured from connection pools.

    Hyperdrive query latency decreases by 90% during Hyperdrive's gradual rollout of regional pooling.

    By improving placement of Hyperdrive database connection pools, Workers' Smart Placement is now more effective when used with Hyperdrive, ensuring that your Worker can be placed as close to your database as possible.

    With this update, Hyperdrive also uses Cloudflare's standard IP address ranges to connect to your database. This enables you to configure the firewall policies (IP access control lists) of your database to only allow access from Cloudflare and Hyperdrive.

    Refer to documentation on how Hyperdrive makes connecting to regional databases from Cloudflare Workers fast.

    This improvement is enabled on all Hyperdrive configurations.

  1. Automatic configuration for private databases on Hyperdrive

    Hyperdrive

    Hyperdrive now automatically configures your Cloudflare Tunnel to connect to your private database.

    Automatic configuration of Cloudflare Access and Service Token in the Cloudflare dashboard for Hyperdrive.

    When creating a Hyperdrive configuration for a private database, you only need to provide your database credentials and set up a Cloudflare Tunnel within the private network where your database is accessible. Hyperdrive will automatically create the Cloudflare Access, Service Token, and Policies needed to secure and restrict your Cloudflare Tunnel to the Hyperdrive configuration.

    To create a Hyperdrive for a private database, you can follow the Hyperdrive documentation. You can still manually create the Cloudflare Access, Service Token, and Policies if you prefer.

    This feature is available from the Cloudflare dashboard.

  1. Up to 10x faster cached queries for Hyperdrive

    Hyperdrive

    Hyperdrive now caches queries in all Cloudflare locations, decreasing cache hit latency by up to 90%.

    When you make a query to your database and Hyperdrive has cached the query results, Hyperdrive will now return the results from the nearest cache. By caching data closer to your users, the latency for cache hits reduces by up to 90%.

    This reduction in cache hit latency is reflected in a reduction of the session duration for all queries (cached and uncached) from Cloudflare Workers to Hyperdrive, as illustrated below.

    Hyperdrive edge caching improves average session duration for database queries

    P50, P75, and P90 Hyperdrive session latency for all client connection sessions (both cached and uncached queries) for Hyperdrive configurations with caching enabled during the rollout period.

    This performance improvement is applied to all new and existing Hyperdrive configurations that have caching enabled.

    For more details on how Hyperdrive performs query caching, refer to the Hyperdrive documentation.

