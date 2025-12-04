You can now connect directly to remote databases and databases requiring TLS with wrangler dev . This lets you run your Worker code locally while connecting to remote databases, without needing to use wrangler dev --remote .

The localConnectionString field and CLOUDFLARE_HYPERDRIVE_LOCAL_CONNECTION_STRING_<BINDING_NAME> environment variable can be used to configure the connection string used by wrangler dev .

{ " hyperdrive " : [ { " binding " : "HYPERDRIVE" , " id " : "your-hyperdrive-id" , " localConnectionString " : "postgres://user:password@remote-host.example.com:5432/database?sslmode=require" } ] }

Learn more about local development with Hyperdrive.