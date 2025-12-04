Changelog
You can now connect directly to remote databases and databases requiring TLS with
wrangler dev. This lets you run your Worker code locally while connecting to remote databases, without needing to use
wrangler dev --remote.
The
localConnectionStringfield and
CLOUDFLARE_HYPERDRIVE_LOCAL_CONNECTION_STRING_<BINDING_NAME>environment variable can be used to configure the connection string used by
wrangler dev.
Learn more about local development with Hyperdrive.
You can now specify the number of connections your Hyperdrive configuration uses to connect to your origin database.
All configurations have a minimum of 5 connections. The maximum connection count for a Hyperdrive configuration depends on the Hyperdrive limits of your Workers plan.
This feature allows you to right-size your connection pool based on your database capacity and application requirements. You can configure connection counts through the Cloudflare dashboard or API.
Refer to the Hyperdrive configuration documentation for more information.
Hyperdrive has been approved for FedRAMP Authorization and is now available in the FedRAMP Marketplace ↗.
FedRAMP is a U.S. government program that provides standardized assessment and authorization for cloud products and services. As a result of this product update, Hyperdrive has been approved as an authorized service to be used by U.S. federal agencies at the Moderate Impact level.
For detailed information regarding FedRAMP and its implications, please refer to the official FedRAMP documentation for Cloudflare ↗.
Hyperdrive now supports more SSL/TLS security options for your database connections:
- Configure Hyperdrive to verify server certificates with
verify-caor
verify-fullSSL modes and protect against man-in-the-middle attacks
- Configure Hyperdrive to provide client certificates to the database server to authenticate itself (mTLS) for stronger security beyond username and password
Use the new
wrangler certcommands to create certificate authority (CA) certificate bundles or client certificate pairs:
Then create a Hyperdrive configuration with the certificates and desired SSL mode:
Learn more about configuring SSL/TLS certificates for Hyperdrive to enhance your database security posture.
Hyperdrive is now available on the Free plan of Cloudflare Workers, enabling you to build Workers that connect to PostgreSQL or MySQL databases without compromise.
Low-latency access to SQL databases is critical to building full-stack Workers applications. We want you to be able to build on fast, global apps on Workers, regardless of the tools you use. So we made Hyperdrive available for all, to make it easier to build Workers that connect to PostgreSQL and MySQL.
If you want to learn more about how Hyperdrive works, read the deep dive ↗ on how Hyperdrive can make your database queries up to 4x faster.
Visit the docs to get started with Hyperdrive for PostgreSQL or MySQL.
Hyperdrive now supports connecting to MySQL and MySQL-compatible databases, including Amazon RDS and Aurora MySQL, Google Cloud SQL for MySQL, Azure Database for MySQL, PlanetScale and MariaDB.
Hyperdrive makes your regional, MySQL databases fast when connecting from Cloudflare Workers. It eliminates unnecessary network roundtrips during connection setup, pools database connections globally, and can cache query results to provide the fastest possible response times.
Best of all, you can connect using your existing drivers, ORMs, and query builders with Hyperdrive's secure credentials, no code changes required.
Learn more about how Hyperdrive works and get started building Workers that connect to MySQL with Hyperdrive.
Hyperdrive now pools database connections in one or more regions close to your database. This means that your uncached queries and new database connections have up to 90% less latency as measured from connection pools.
By improving placement of Hyperdrive database connection pools, Workers' Smart Placement is now more effective when used with Hyperdrive, ensuring that your Worker can be placed as close to your database as possible.
With this update, Hyperdrive also uses Cloudflare's standard IP address ranges ↗ to connect to your database. This enables you to configure the firewall policies (IP access control lists) of your database to only allow access from Cloudflare and Hyperdrive.
Refer to documentation on how Hyperdrive makes connecting to regional databases from Cloudflare Workers fast.
This improvement is enabled on all Hyperdrive configurations.
Hyperdrive now automatically configures your Cloudflare Tunnel to connect to your private database.
When creating a Hyperdrive configuration for a private database, you only need to provide your database credentials and set up a Cloudflare Tunnel within the private network where your database is accessible. Hyperdrive will automatically create the Cloudflare Access, Service Token, and Policies needed to secure and restrict your Cloudflare Tunnel to the Hyperdrive configuration.
To create a Hyperdrive for a private database, you can follow the Hyperdrive documentation. You can still manually create the Cloudflare Access, Service Token, and Policies if you prefer.
This feature is available from the Cloudflare dashboard.
Hyperdrive now caches queries in all Cloudflare locations, decreasing cache hit latency by up to 90%.
When you make a query to your database and Hyperdrive has cached the query results, Hyperdrive will now return the results from the nearest cache. By caching data closer to your users, the latency for cache hits reduces by up to 90%.
This reduction in cache hit latency is reflected in a reduction of the session duration for all queries (cached and uncached) from Cloudflare Workers to Hyperdrive, as illustrated below.
P50, P75, and P90 Hyperdrive session latency for all client connection sessions (both cached and uncached queries) for Hyperdrive configurations with caching enabled during the rollout period.
This performance improvement is applied to all new and existing Hyperdrive configurations that have caching enabled.
For more details on how Hyperdrive performs query caching, refer to the Hyperdrive documentation.