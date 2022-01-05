Configure mTLS
When you specify API hosts in mTLS authentication, Cloudflare will block all requests that do not have a certificate for mTLS authentication.
To protect your application with mTLS:
Use Cloudflare's fully hosted public key infrastructure (PKI) to create a client certificate in the Cloudflare dashboard.
Configure your mobile app or IoT device to use your Cloudflare-issued client certificate.
Enable mTLS for the hosts you wish to protect.
Create Cloudflare Firewall Rules that require API requests to present a valid client certificate. The Firewall app in the Cloudflare dashboard provides a dedicated interface where you can create mTLS rules.