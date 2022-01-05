Skip to content
Configure mTLS

When you specify API hosts in mTLS authentication, Cloudflare will block all requests that do not have a certificate for mTLS authentication.

To protect your application with mTLS:

  1. Use Cloudflare's fully hosted public key infrastructure (PKI) to create a client certificate in the Cloudflare dashboard.

  2. Configure your mobile app or IoT device to use your Cloudflare-issued client certificate.

  3. Enable mTLS for the hosts you wish to protect.

  4. Create Cloudflare Firewall Rules that require API requests to present a valid client certificate. The Firewall app in the Cloudflare dashboard provides a dedicated interface where you can create mTLS rules.