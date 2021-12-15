API Discovery

Note: If you are an Enterprise customer and interested in this product, contact your account team.

Most development teams struggle to keep track of their APIs. Cloudflare API Discovery helps you map out and understand your attack surface area.

Cloudflare produces a simple, trustworthy map of API endpoints through a process of path normalization.

For example, you might have thousands of APIs, but a lot of the calls look similar, such as:

api.example.com/login/238

api.example.com/login/392

Both paths serve a similar purpose — allowing users to log into their accounts — but they are not identical. To simplify your endpoints, these examples might both map to api.example.com/login/* .

API Discovery runs this process across all your authenticated endpoints, eventually generating a simple map of endpoints that might look like:

login/{customer_identifier}

auth

account/{customer_identifier}

password_reset

logout

This process currently requires a session identifier, like an authorization token available as a request header. Once you have finished API Discovery, your APIs are ready for protection from volumetric and sequential attacks.

For more technical details, see our blog post External link icon Open external link.

​ API requests

To better understand your API traffic, you can also see API requests External link icon Open external link in your application dashboard.