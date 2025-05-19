For some Cloudflare subscriptions and services, you will be charged based on how much a feature was used during your previous billing period. This differs from other services, which are a prepaid flat fee for the upcoming month (e.g. plans, page rules, etc.).

For example, if your billing date is March 15 and you enabled Cloudflare Workers in the dashboard on March 1, your March 15 invoice will include the Workers charges from March 1-15. The next invoice on April 15 will include charges for Workers usage between March 16 and April 15.

Note The pricing structure varies based on the service being used.

Usage-Based billing notifications

For customers on Professional plans or higher, you can monitor the usage of Cloudflare add-ons by enabling email notifications. When enabled, you will receive a notification to the billing email address on file when the traffic, queries, requests, or minutes-watched exceed your desired threshold.

Note The email notifications are for informational purposes only. Actual usage and billing may vary. Your monthly invoice is the most reliable source for billing information.

You can choose both the product that you want to be notified about, and the threshold that triggers the notification. Thresholds depend on the product chosen.

For example, Argo Smart Routing has Notify when total bytes of traffic exceeds as a threshold, and Load Balancing has Notify when total number of DNS Queries exceeds as a threshold.

To set up an alert, refer to Configure Cloudflare notifications.

Billing for Cloudflare apps

Many apps are free and you will not be billed for them.

All paid apps within Cloudflare Apps are billed monthly. You are charged monthly for each domain for which you have purchased and installed an app.

When you remove an app, you are not refunded for the remainder of the final month, but you can reinstall the app at any time during that period to resume using it.

For more information, refer to Cloudflare's Billing Policy.