Troubleshooting
To investigate issues with a Spectrum application, use the logs and diagnostics described on this page. For API validation errors returned when creating or updating an application, refer to Error codes.
Spectrum logs the lifecycle of every connection it proxies, including status codes for edge-to-origin failures (for example,
521 connection refused,
522 timeout,
523 unreachable). Refer to Event logs.
When a Spectrum application uses a virtual network origin, traffic to the origin flows through the connector associated with the virtual network. Diagnose origin connectivity from the connector side using the sources for your connector type.
- Tunnel logs record activity between
cloudflaredand Cloudflare's network and between
cloudflaredand your origin. Refer to Log streams.
- Tunnel diagnostic logs collect a diagnostic report from a single
cloudflaredinstance. Refer to Diagnostic logs.
- Private network connectivity covers common causes when traffic does not reach a private origin through a tunnel. Refer to Private network connectivity.
For tunnel health, BGP, and routing diagnostics on WAN-connected origins, refer to Troubleshoot Cloudflare WAN.