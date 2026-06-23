Troubleshooting

To investigate issues with a Spectrum application, use the logs and diagnostics described on this page. For API validation errors returned when creating or updating an application, refer to Error codes.

Spectrum event logs

Spectrum logs the lifecycle of every connection it proxies, including status codes for edge-to-origin failures (for example, 521 connection refused, 522 timeout, 523 unreachable). Refer to Event logs.

Virtual network origins

When a Spectrum application uses a virtual network origin, traffic to the origin flows through the connector associated with the virtual network. Diagnose origin connectivity from the connector side using the sources for your connector type.

Cloudflare Tunnel as the connector

Tunnel logs record activity between cloudflared and Cloudflare's network and between cloudflared and your origin. Refer to Log streams.

record activity between and Cloudflare's network and between and your origin. Refer to Log streams. Tunnel diagnostic logs collect a diagnostic report from a single cloudflared instance. Refer to Diagnostic logs.

collect a diagnostic report from a single instance. Refer to Diagnostic logs. Private network connectivity covers common causes when traffic does not reach a private origin through a tunnel. Refer to Private network connectivity.

Cloudflare WAN as the connector

For tunnel health, BGP, and routing diagnostics on WAN-connected origins, refer to Troubleshoot Cloudflare WAN.