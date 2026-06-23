Error codes
This page documents validation error codes returned by the Spectrum API when creating or updating Spectrum applications.
Spectrum API errors follow the standard Cloudflare v4 error envelope. The response body includes an
errors array with
code and
message fields:
Look up the
code in the sections below for the cause and resolution.
The following codes are returned by
POST /zones/:zone/spectrum/apps and
PATCH /zones/:zone/spectrum/apps/:id when validating an application that uses a virtual network origin.
virtual_network_id was set on a request that uses
origin_dns. Virtual network origins are only supported with IP-based origins.
Resolution: Replace
origin_dns with
origin_direct and provide the private IP and single port that the virtual network routes to.
origin_direct contained more than one address. Virtual network origins must resolve to a single private IP and port.
Resolution: Reduce
origin_direct to a single entry of the form
tcp://<ip>:<port> or
udp://<ip>:<port>.
The request included a port range, either in
origin_port or in the
origin_direct address. Virtual network origins do not support port ranges.
Resolution: Use a single port instead of a range. If you need to expose multiple ports, create a separate Spectrum application per port.
The combination of IP and
virtual_network_id does not match any route in the specified virtual network. This covers two cases: the virtual network does not exist, or the IP is not routable within the virtual network you specified.
Resolution:
- Confirm
virtual_network_idmatches a virtual network on your account. You can list virtual networks with the List virtual networks endpoint.
- Confirm the origin IP is within a route attached to that virtual network. You can list routes with the List network routes endpoint.
- If no matching route exists, add one by following Connect an IP/CIDR.
virtual_network_id is not a valid UUID.
Resolution: Provide a UUID. Virtual network IDs are returned by the List virtual networks endpoint in the
id field of each entry.