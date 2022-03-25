Settings by plan

origin_dns

object

Method and parameters used to discover the origin server address via DNS. Valid record types are A, AAAA, SRV and empty(both A and AAA).

A request must contain either an “origin_dns” parameter or an “origin_direct” parameter. When both are specified the service returns an HTTP 400 Bad Request.

“origin_dns”: {“type”: “A”, “name”: “mqtt.example.com”, ttl: 1200}