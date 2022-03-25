Cloudflare Docs
Spectrum
Spectrum
Event logs

Spectrum logs the entire lifecycle of every client that connects through it. These event logs are available through Logpush as a separate category (dataset type spectrum_events); they are not part of HTTP log events.

For each connection, Spectrum logs a connect event and either a disconnect or error event. Details on status codes can be found below.

Configuring Logpush

Spectrum log events can be configured through the dashboard or API, depending on your preferred destination .

Status Codes

CodeDescription
0Connection was opened successfully.
200Normal connection closure.
400The TLS client hello sent during the client/edge TLS handshake contained an invalid SNI.
403Connection closed because the client IP matched a firewall rule with deny action.
443The client TLS handshake failed.
444The origin closed the connection by sending a reset (RST) packet. Not all data may have been sent.
445A timeout event (ETIMEDOUT) occurred on an established connection to origin.
446Origin keepalive expired (EHOSTUNREACH).
447Error while reading from or writing to an established origin connection (ECONNREFUSED).
448Origin connection closed due to a broken pipe (EPIPE).
490Client TLS error on established connection.
496Client host is unreachable (EHOSTUNREACH).
497A timeout event (ETIMEDOUT) occurred on an established connection to client.
498Established client connection closed due to broken pipe (EPIPE).
499The client closed the connection by sending a reset (RST) packet. Not all data may have been sent.
500Internal Cloudflare error.
503Error related to performing the TLS handshake with keyless SSL.
520Unknown origin connection error.
521Origin refused to open the connection (ECONNREFUSED).
522Opening a connection to origin failed: ETIMEDOUT
523Opening a connection to origin failed: ENETUNREACH
524Opening a connection to origin failed due to an internal system error.
530Internal error while resolving origin to an IP.
531Could not resolve origin to an IP.
532The origin connection was not opened because the origin IP is blacklisted.
533Internal error while resolving origin to an IP.
540The client/edge TLS handshake failed due to an invalid configuration.
999Unknown connection error.