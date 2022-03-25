Event logs

Spectrum logs the entire lifecycle of every client that connects through it. These event logs are available through Logpush as a separate category (dataset type spectrum_events ); they are not part of HTTP log events.

For each connection, Spectrum logs a connect event and either a disconnect or error event. Details on status codes can be found below.

​​ Configuring Logpush

Spectrum log events can be configured through the dashboard or API, depending on your preferred destination .

​​ Status Codes