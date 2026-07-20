Event logs

Overview Configure Logpush Status Codes

Spectrum logs the entire lifecycle of every client that connects through it. These event logs are available through Logpush as a separate category (dataset type spectrum_events ); they are not part of HTTP log events.

For each connection, Spectrum logs a connect event and either a disconnect or error event. Details on status codes can be found below.

Configure Logpush

Spectrum log events can be configured through the dashboard or API, depending on your preferred destination.

Status Codes

Spectrum status codes are not HTTP status codes The status codes in the Spectrum status code table are Spectrum-specific connection status codes. They describe the outcome of Layer 4 (TCP/UDP) connections, not HTTP transactions. Some codes share numbers with HTTP status codes (for example, 444 , 499 ) but have different meanings in the Spectrum context. For guidance on interpreting common status code patterns, refer to Spectrum Troubleshooting.