Top Level Domains supported

Cloudflare supports over 200 top-level domains (TLDs) and is always evaluating adding new TLDs. We have no specific timeframes for TLDs not yet listed. If you want to register a .us domain refer to Additional requirements for .US domains.

​​ Domain availability

During your TLD registration process, Cloudflare Registrar will inform you if the TLD you are looking for is available to register. If it does not appear in your search list, this means that TLD is not available for registration.

Possible causes for the domain not being available include:

Someone else owns that domain.

It is a premium domain, that is, one with non-standard pricing, which Cloudflare Registrar does not support.

It is an Internationalized Domain Name (IDN) which Cloudflare Registrar does not support. These domains include international characters (such as á , ü , among others).

​​ Transfer a domain

When transferring a domain to Cloudflare Registrar, refer to Restrictions for a full list of aspects to consider before starting the transfer.