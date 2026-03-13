WHOIS requests

This page describes the mechanism and process for submitting a disclosure request to Cloudflare for WHOIS data under Section 10 of the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Number's ("ICANN") Registration Data Policy ↗.

Please read the following instructions carefully.

1. Prepare your request

Your request must include the following elements:

Your name

The requestor's name, mailing address, and email

Whether you are making this request on behalf of yourself as an individual or on behalf of another person or entity. If the latter, identify whether the requestor is an individual, corporation, or government

Any power of Attorney statements or similar statements evidencing authorization to act on the requestor's behalf, where applicable and relevant

A list of data element values requested by the requestor

Information about the legal rights of the requestor and specific rationale and basis for the request

An affirmation that the request is being made in good faith

An affirmation by the requestor to process lawfully any data element values received in response to the request

2. Submit your request

Email your request to whoisrequest@cloudflare.com. The subject line of your email must include “WHOIS Disclosure Request,” the requestor's name, and the target URL. For example, if the requestor was Acme Corp. seeking information about example.com, your email subject line would be: "WHOIS Disclosure Request - Acme Corp. - example.com."

3. Await response

Cloudflare processes WHOIS disclosure requests in the order they are received. If you have properly formatted and submitted your request according to Steps 1 and 2, Cloudflare typically will send you an acknowledgment of your request within two (2) business days and a substantive response within thirty (30) business days. Cloudflare will send all communications regarding your request to the email address from which you send your request. Cloudflare reserves the right to deny abusive, repetitive, or incomplete requests.