AI Security for Apps Reference Architecture

Abstract

The purpose of this document is to highlight how Cloudflare's AI Security for Apps complements Cloudflare WAF by providing an AI protection layer for detecting and mitigating threats to AI-powered applications. Additionally, use cases, specific AI threats, and architecture are discussed.

Who is this document for and what will you learn?

This document is designed for IT and security professionals who are looking to understand the need for AI security and how they can protect their AI-powered applications. This document highlights how Cloudflare's AI Security for Apps complements Cloudflare WAF by providing an AI security layer for detecting and mitigating threats to AI-powered applications. Additionally, use cases, specific AI threats, and architecture along with traffic flow is discussed. It is aimed primarily at Chief Information Security Officers (CSO/CISO) and their direct teams who are responsible for the overall web application security program at their organizations.

This document is specific to security for AI-powered applications. For a deeper understanding of Cloudflare's overall architecture and breadth of Application Performance and Security services, Network Services, Zero Trust / SASE, and Developer Services, refer to the Architecture Center.

To build a stronger baseline understanding of Cloudflare, we recommend the following resources:

Introduction

AI is accelerating innovation across a broad range of industries. Rapid innovation often raises new, sometimes overlooked, security challenges where security is usually an afterthought and attack surfaces aren't fully understood. In this environment, users may intentionally or inadvertently reveal vulnerabilities, issues, or confidential information exposing Enterprises to harmful consequences and legal liability.

For example, applications using AI are more probabilistic in nature than traditional applications that are more deterministic. You can't write a regex to identify and block a prompt injection attack—users can phrase the attack in too many ways, and the model can respond unpredictably. Instead, AI models must be secured by other LLMs to fully understand the context and intent of interactions, and provide mitigations accordingly. If appropriate security measures are not taken, enterprises can be exposed to new vulnerabilities, threats, reputational issues, and even legal liability.

With Cloudflare AI Security Suite, Cloudflare offers a comprehensive AI security solution for all Enterprise AI security needs whether securing your workforce use of generative AI, governing AI agents, protecting AI-powered applications, or even building securely with AI.

Figure 1: Cloudflare provides a holistic approach to AI security

Enterprises need to protect their employees and customers from AI-specific threats; this could be from human to AI, or AI to corporate and 3rd party resource access. In order to implement a unified policy layer, it's important for customers to choose a vendor that can provide a holistic security solution for AI. This also enables organizations to benefit in operational simplicity and cross-product innovation.

Figure 2: Cloudflare AI Security Suite provides robust solutions for public and private apps

Cloudflare offers a layered security detection and mitigation approach across its security products, including WAF. AI Security for Apps complements WAF by adding another security threat detection and mitigation layer specific to AI threats.

AI Security for Apps can help protect your services powered by large language models (LLMs) against abuse. This model-agnostic detection currently helps detect and mitigate multiple AI threats like PII exposure, unsafe topics, prompt injection, and jailbreak.

There are three main functions AI Security for Apps provides: LLM Discovery, visibility, and protection and mitigation as highlighted in Figure 3.

Figure 3: Cloudflare AI Security for Apps protects applications and agents powered by LLMs

Since Cloudflare also runs AI inference across its network ↗ and can reach about 95% of the world's population within approximately 50 ms, having a AI security deployed so close to the model and the end user allows Cloudflare to identify attacks early and protect both end users and customer models from abuses and attacks.

Figure 4: Cloudflare AI Security for Apps sits inline to protect applications from AI security threats

Definitions

Deep learning: machine learning that uses artificial neural networks to learn from data similar to the way humans learn

machine learning that uses artificial neural networks to learn from data similar to the way humans learn LLMs (Large Language Models): AI models designed for a specific purpose like understanding and generating data sets; typically use a massive amount of data for deep learning

AI models designed for a specific purpose like understanding and generating data sets; typically use a massive amount of data for deep learning LLM or AI Discovery: automated process of discovering LLM or AI endpoints

automated process of discovering LLM or AI endpoints Generative AI: AI that creates new content from deep learning based on existing data

AI that creates new content from deep learning based on existing data AI Inference: operational stage of AI where a trained model applies its knowledge

AI Security for Apps Diagram and Traffic Flow

AI Security for Apps leverages Cloudflare's reverse proxy architecture and sits inline with all of the other Cloudflare application performance and security capabilities. AI Security for Apps is app location and AI model agnostic. It complements WAF by adding AI-specific threat detection and mitigation capabilities which can protect AI-powered applications and APIs using large language models (LLMs). For example, generative AI applications require this type of AI-specific security. Applications and LLMs can sit in Cloudflare, 3rd party cloud, or on-premises.

Figure 5: Cloudflare AI Security for Apps sits inline and is app location and AI model agnostic

This has several benefits:

Operational simplicity: users can continue with the same operational model they're already used to with creating WAF policies. No new constructs, operations, or dashboards to learn.

Single unified security policy dashboard: all security policies follow the same operational model and can be updated and applied in one place.

Layered Security: because AI Security for Apps is inline with all other performance and security products, customer can reap the benefits of layered security across products leveraging the power of the entire Cloudflare platform for complete end-to-end security posture for all apps and APIs.

Cross-product innovation: customers benefit from cross-product innovation and integration such as automatic LLM Discovery via API Security capabilities.

Figure 6: How Cloudflare secures and processes AI-specific traffic

Client request is sent to the closest Cloudflare Data Center via anycast ensuring low latency. Via LLM Discovery, Cloudflare detects LLM or AI traffic by looking at LLM-specific heuristics. Discovered LLM endpoints are automatically labeled with the cf-llm label. Cloudflare AI-specific threat detections like PII exposure and unsafe content are run on all traffic to LLM specific endpoints regardless of if any security policies are in place. These analytics are viewable in Security Analytics and suspicious activity is also bubbled up in Security Overview. Any mitigation policies configured by the user are automatically applied to all discovered LLM endpoints. If desired, users can be selective on where they would like to enforce the security policies based on many different request attributes and headers. Sensitive data protection can log sensitive data on the response and enforcing AI-specific security policies on incoming traffic can protect the model from learning PII or unsafe topic information, and, in return, prevent future PII exposure.

AI Security for Apps Architecture

AI Security for Apps architecture provides security without sacrificing performance. All AI threat detections run in parallel leveraging LLM models specific to the threat being detected ↗; this architecture allows for adding additional AI detections without a significant impact on latency since all the detections are being done in parallel instead of sequentially. Cloudflare leverages its own AI Inference as a service, Workers AI, for this capability ↗ ensuring maximum performance and security.

Cloudflare's reverse proxy architecture leveraging anycast, inline security approach, and parallel processing via AI-specific threat models all lead to maximum performance compared to other solutions which rely on leveraging 3rd party components or are architected around AI security wrappers and hairpinning solutions.

Figure 7: Cloudflare AI threat detections run in parallel for maximum performance

LLM Discovery

Cloudflare conducts heuristic checks to identify LLM traffic and respective endpoints.

LLM-specific heuristics are used

Known false positives (from analysis of millions of requests) are filtered out.

For example, LLM endpoints mostly need more than 1 second to respond, while the majority of other endpoints take less than 1 second. We know that 80% of LLM endpoints have an effective bitrate operating at slower than 4 KB/s ↗.

Based on the traffic data across Cloudflare's global network, we know there are other traffic patterns that can also operate at this bitrate, and we filter these false positives out. Ex: 1) GraphQL endpoints, 2) device heartbeat or health check, 3) generators (for QR codes, one time passwords, invoices, etc.)

Figure 8: LLM traffic has a bitrate of less than 4 KB/s

Once LLM endpoints are identified, Cloudflare API security capabilities automatically label the endpoints with a cf-llm label; this allows for easy filtering in analytics and for easily applying security policies to all LLM endpoints.

Figure 9: Cloudflare AI Security for Apps LLM Discovery

The below diagram highlights the overall LLM discovery and AI threat mitigation. Once LLM endpoints are discovered, detections will automatically run on those endpoints. Mitigation is done by creating a WAF security policy with the AI-specific context and fields AI Security for Apps provides.

Figure 10: Cloudflare AI Security for Apps LLM discovery and AI threat mitigation

LLM Prompt Detection

Cloudflare looks for specific patterns and via analysis detects and extracts LLM prompts within the body of incoming requests. Detection runs on incoming traffic. Currently, the detection only handles requests with a JSON content type ( application/json ). Cloudflare will populate the existing Security for AI Apps fields ↗ based on the scan results. Respectively, you can see these results in the Security Analytics dashboard by filtering on the cf-llm managed endpoint label and reviewing the detection results on your traffic.

Additionally, the respective populated fields can be used in security rule expressions (custom rules and rate limiting rules) to protect your application against AI-specific threats like PII exposure.

AI Security Threat Detections with AI Security for Apps

AI Security for Apps currently provides detections and mitigation for critical AI security threats. The threats AI Security for Apps helps mitigate for map to the following risks in the OWASP Top 10 for LLM Applications ↗ as shown in the table below.

Figure 11: AI Security for Apps helps mitigate top LLM risks

When enabled, the AI security detections run on incoming traffic, searching for any LLM prompts attempting to exploit the model. Security policies can be created via both WAF custom rules and rate limiting rules.

PII Exposure

Prevent data leaks of personally identifiable information (PII) — for example, phone numbers, email addresses, social security numbers, and credit card numbers.

AI Security for Apps helps prevent PII being sent in the request and respectively AI models being trained on this data which can consequently expose PII in subsequent requests.

Figure 12: Cloudflare AI Security for Apps - PII exposure detection and mitigation

Unsafe Topics

Detect and moderate unsafe or harmful prompts – for example, prompts potentially related to violent crimes.

AI Security for Apps helps prevent AI models from receiving requests with harmful requests and preventing the model from learning and responding to requests that can be deemed harmful and Enterprises can potentially even be held liable for.

Figure 13: Cloudflare AI Security for Apps - PII unsafe topics detection and mitigation

Prompt Injection and Jailbreak

Detect prompts intentionally designed to subvert the intended behavior of the LLMs as specified by the developer

AI Security for Apps detects attempts to manipulate, misuse, or elicit unintended outputs. A prompt injection score signifying the likeliness of a prompt injection or jailbreak attempt is given to every request that is routed to an LLM endpoint. A score of less than 20 signifies a prompt injection attack.

Figure 14: Cloudflare AI Security for Apps - Prompt injection and jailbreak detection and mitigation

Analytics and Prompt Logging

AI Security for Apps provides for always-on detections and continuous visibility via analytics into all AI security threats, regardless of if a security policy is in place or not. Once an LLM endpoint has been discovered via LLM discovery, all detections are run on traffic to that endpoint and any detected attacks are logged. The below diagram demonstrates this.

Figure 15: Cloudflare AI Security for Apps - Always-on detection

You can also see any suspicious activity quickly bubbled up under Security Overview and Security Analytics for users to easily review and take action on.

Figure 16: Suspicious activity alerts for AI-specific threats

The powerful analytics capabilities allow users to jump to immediate threats like PII exposure and unsafe topics and within each of these even filter down further based on specific categories within the identified threat. There are categories for both PII exposure and unsafe topics. For example, below we are filtering the logs with PII detected further based on the specific category of Credit Card.

Figure 17: Filtering logs based on AI-specific threats

Within discovered endpoints, under the Endpoints tab and within Security > Web assets, users can also easily filter on the cf-llm label for discovered LLM-specific endpoints as shown below.

Here, the power of the Cloudflare platform and cross-product integration is on full display. Not only are the respective discovered LLM endpoints labeled with cf-llm , but Cloudflare API Security capabilities has also automatically attached managed risk labels of cf-risk-missing-auth and cf-risk-missing-schema , signifying identified risks associated with the respective endpoint.

Figure 18: LLM discovery and auto labeling of API endpoint security risks

Users can also log the exact prompts in the request via prompt logging. Log request details, including the request body are easily accessible via Security Analytics. In the figure below, notice that only users with the respective private key configured can decrypt and view the payload contents.

Figure 19: AI Security for Apps - Prompt logging with payload encrypted

Once decrypted, users can view the exact LLM prompt and even the specific category detected as shown below.

Figure 20: AI Security for Apps - Prompt logging with payload decrypted

Summary

AI is powerful and organizations continue to adopt AI at a rapid pace, but without protections in place, it's risky. Cloudflare provides a layered security approach incorporating AI Security to protect your AI-powered applications.

AI Security for Apps complements WAF providing the same operational model and can detect and mitigate threats like PII exposure, unsafe content, and prompt injection / jailbreak. Further, Cloudflare's powerful LLM discovery, analytics, and prompt logging capability provide users the deep visibility to easily understand and take appropriate action to secure AI-powered applications.