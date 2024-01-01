Find by solution
Use the list below for reference architecture documentation that relates to a solution area you are interested in.
Content that pertains to the Cloudflare platform in general.
- Cloudflare security reference architecture
- Multi-vendor Application Security and Performance Reference Architecture
- Protect network infrastructure with Magic Transit
- Protect Hybrid Cloud Networks with Cloudflare Magic Transit
Architecture documentation related to using Cloudflare for Zero Trust, SSE and SASE initiatives for protecting your applications, data, employees and the corporate network.
- Access to private apps without having to deploy client agents
- Securing data at rest
- Securing data in transit
- Securing data in use
- Building zero trust architecture into your startup
- Network-focused migration from VPN concentrators to Zero Trust Network Access
Content related to DNS, caching, load balancing and other Cloudflare services designed to improve application reliability and performance.
Architecture content for our developer platform.
- Automatic captioning for video uploads
- Composable AI architecture
- Content-based asset creation
- Multi-vendor AI observability and control
- Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG)
- Optimizing Image Delivery with Cloudflare Image Resizing and R2
- A/B-testing using Workers
- Fullstack Applications
- Serverless ETL pipelines
- Serverless global APIs
- Serverless image content management
- Egress-free object storage in multi-cloud setups
- On-demand Object Storage Data Migration