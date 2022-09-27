Pricing

Usage is free during the private Beta.

Cloudflare Queues charges for the total number of operations per month. An operation is counted for each 64 KB of data that is written, read, or deleted. There are no bandwidth charges.

Free Tier Paid Standard operations 1,000,000 operations / month $0.40 / million operations

In most cases, it takes 3 operations to deliver a message: 1 write, 1 read, and 1 delete. Therefore, you can use the following formula to estimate your monthly bill:

(Number of Messages - 1,000,000) * 3 * $0.40

If an application writes one million messages a day, and each message is less than 64 KB in size, the estimated bill for the month would be: