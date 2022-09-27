Cloudflare Docs
Queues
Queues
    Pricing

    Cloudflare Queues charges for the total number of operations per month. An operation is counted for each 64 KB of data that is written, read, or deleted. There are no bandwidth charges.

    Free TierPaid
    Standard operations1,000,000 operations / month$0.40 / million operations

    In most cases, it takes 3 operations to deliver a message: 1 write, 1 read, and 1 delete. Therefore, you can use the following formula to estimate your monthly bill:

    (Number of Messages - 1,000,000) * 3 * $0.40

    ​​ Example

    If an application writes one million messages a day, and each message is less than 64 KB in size, the estimated bill for the month would be:

    Total UsageFree UsageBilled UsagePrice
    Standard operations30 * 1,000,0001,000,00029,000,000$11.60
    TOTAL$11.60