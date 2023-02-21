Cloudflare Docs
Queues
Cloudflare Docs
Queues
    Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
    GitHub icon
    Visit Queues on GitHub
    Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
    1. Products  >  
    2. Queues  >  
    3. Platform  >  
    4. JavaScript APIs

    JavaScript APIs

    Cloudflare Queues is integrated with Cloudflare Workers. To send and receive messages, you must use a Worker.

    A Worker that can send messages to a Queue is a producer Worker, while a Worker that can receive messages from a Queue is a consumer Worker. It is possible for the same Worker to be a producer and consumer, if desired.

    In the future, we expect to support other APIs, such as HTTP endpoints to send or receive messages. If you have any feedback about these APIs, please contact us and we would be happy to hear from you.

    ​​ Producer

    These APIs allow a producer Worker to send messages to a Queue.

    An example of writing a single message to a Queue:

    type Environment = {
      readonly MY_QUEUE: Queue;

    };

    

    export default {
      async fetch(req: Request, env: Environment): Promise<Response> {
        await env.MY_QUEUE.send({
          url: req.url,
          method: req.method,
          headers: Object.fromEntries(req.headers),
        });
        return new Response('Sent!');
      },

    };

    The Queues API also supports writing multiple messages at once:

    const sendResultsToQueue = async (results: Array<any>, env: Environment) => {
      const batch: MessageSendRequest[] = results.map((value) => ({
        body: JSON.stringify(value),
      }));
      await env.queue.sendBatch(batch);

    };

    ​​ Queue

    A binding that allows a producer to send messages to a Queue.

    interface Queue<Body = any> {
      send(body: Body): Promise<void>;
      sendBatch(messages: Iterable<MessageSendRequest<Body>>): Promise<void>;

    }

    ​​ MessageSendRequest

    A wrapper type used for sending message batches.

    type MessageSendRequest<Body = any> = {
      body: Body;

    };

    ​​ Consumer

    These APIs allow a consumer Worker to consume messages from a Queue.

    To define a consumer Worker, add a queue function to the default export of the Worker. This will allow it to receive messages from the Queue.

    By default, all messages in the batch will be acknowledged as soon as all of the following conditions are met:

    1. The queue function has returned.
    2. If the queue function returned a promise, the promise has resolved.
    3. Any promises passed to waitUntil() have resolved.

    If the queue function throws, or the promise returned by it or any of the promises passed to waitUntil() were rejected, then the entire batch will be considered a failure and will be retried according to the consumer’s retry settings.

    export default {
      async queue(
        batch: MessageBatch,
        env: Environment,
        ctx: ExecutionContext
      ): Promise<void> {
        for (const message of batch.messages) {
          console.log('Received', message);
        }
      },

    };

    The env and ctx fields are as documented in the Workers docs.

    Or alternatively, a queue consumer can be written using service worker syntax:

    addEventListener('queue', (event) => {
    	event.waitUntil(handleMessages(event));

    });

    In service worker syntax, event provides the same fields and methods as MessageBatch, as defined below, in addition to waitUntil().

    ​​ MessageBatch

    A batch of messages that are sent to a consumer Worker.

    interface MessageBatch<Body = any> {
      readonly queue: string;
      readonly messages: Message<Body>[];
      retryAll(): void;

    }

    • queuestring

      • The name of the Queue that belongs to this batch.

    • messagesMessage[]

      • An array of messages in the batch. Ordering of messages is best effort – not guaranteed to be exactly the same as the order in which they were published. If you are interested in guaranteed FIFO ordering, please email the Queues team.

    • retryAll() void

      • Marks every message to be retried in the next batch.

    ​​ Message

    A message that is sent to a consumer Worker.

    interface Message<Body = any> {
      readonly id: string;
      readonly timestamp: Date;
      readonly body: Body;

    }