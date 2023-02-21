JavaScript APIs

Cloudflare Queues is integrated with Cloudflare Workers. To send and receive messages, you must use a Worker.

A Worker that can send messages to a Queue is a producer Worker, while a Worker that can receive messages from a Queue is a consumer Worker. It is possible for the same Worker to be a producer and consumer, if desired.

In the future, we expect to support other APIs, such as HTTP endpoints to send or receive messages. If you have any feedback about these APIs, please contact us and we would be happy to hear from you.

These APIs allow a producer Worker to send messages to a Queue.

An example of writing a single message to a Queue:

type Environment = { readonly MY_QUEUE : Queue ; } ; export default { async fetch ( req : Request , env : Environment ) : Promise < Response > { await env . MY_QUEUE . send ( { url : req . url , method : req . method , headers : Object . fromEntries ( req . headers ) , } ) ; return new Response ( 'Sent!' ) ; } , } ;

The Queues API also supports writing multiple messages at once:

const sendResultsToQueue = async ( results : Array < any > , env : Environment ) => { const batch : MessageSendRequest [ ] = results . map ( ( value ) => ( { body : JSON . stringify ( value ) , } ) ) ; await env . queue . sendBatch ( batch ) ; } ;

A binding that allows a producer to send messages to a Queue.

interface Queue < Body = any > { send ( body : Body ) : Promise < void > ; sendBatch ( messages : Iterable < MessageSendRequest < Body >> ) : Promise < void > ; }

send(bodyany) Promise<void> Sends a message to the Queue. The body can be any type supported by the structured clone algorithm External link icon Open external link , as long as its size is less than 128 KB. When the promise resolves, the message is confirmed to be written to disk.

sendBatch(bodyIterable<MessageSendRequest<any>>) Promise<void> Sends a batch of messages to the Queue. Each item in the provided Iterable External link icon Open external link must be supported by the structured clone algorithm External link icon Open external link . A batch can contain up to 100 messages, though items are limited to 128 KB each, and the total size of the array cannot exceed 256 KB. When the promise resolves, the messages are confirmed to be written to disk.



A wrapper type used for sending message batches.

type MessageSendRequest < Body = any > = { body : Body ; } ;

bodyany The body of the message. The body can be any type supported by the structured clone algorithm External link icon Open external link , as long as its size is less than 128 KB.



These APIs allow a consumer Worker to consume messages from a Queue.

To define a consumer Worker, add a queue function to the default export of the Worker. This will allow it to receive messages from the Queue.

By default, all messages in the batch will be acknowledged as soon as all of the following conditions are met:

The queue function has returned. If the queue function returned a promise, the promise has resolved. Any promises passed to waitUntil() have resolved.

If the queue function throws, or the promise returned by it or any of the promises passed to waitUntil() were rejected, then the entire batch will be considered a failure and will be retried according to the consumer’s retry settings.

export default { async queue ( batch : MessageBatch , env : Environment , ctx : ExecutionContext ) : Promise < void > { for ( const message of batch . messages ) { console . log ( 'Received' , message ) ; } } , } ;

The env and ctx fields are as documented in the Workers docs.

Or alternatively, a queue consumer can be written using service worker syntax:

addEventListener ( 'queue' , ( event ) => { event . waitUntil ( handleMessages ( event ) ) ; } ) ;

In service worker syntax, event provides the same fields and methods as MessageBatch , as defined below, in addition to waitUntil() External link icon Open external link .

A batch of messages that are sent to a consumer Worker.

interface MessageBatch < Body = any > { readonly queue : string ; readonly messages : Message < Body > [ ] ; retryAll ( ) : void ; }

queuestring The name of the Queue that belongs to this batch.

messagesMessage[] An array of messages in the batch. Ordering of messages is best effort – not guaranteed to be exactly the same as the order in which they were published. If you are interested in guaranteed FIFO ordering, please email the Queues team .

retryAll() void Marks every message to be retried in the next batch.



A message that is sent to a consumer Worker.

interface Message < Body = any > { readonly id : string ; readonly timestamp : Date ; readonly body : Body ; }