Metrics

You can view the metrics for a Queue on your account via the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link . Navigate to Workers > Queues > your Queue and under the Metrics tab you’ll be able to view line charts describing the number of messages processed by final outcome, the number of messages in the backlog, and other important indicators.

The metrics displayed in the Cloudflare dashboard charts are all pulled from Cloudflare’s GraphQL Analytics API. You can access the metrics programmatically.

The Queues metrics are split across three different nodes under viewer > accounts . Refer to Explore the GraphQL schema to learn how to navigate a GraphQL schema and discover which data are available.

To learn more about the GraphQL Analytics API, refer to GraphQL Analytics API.

​​ Write GraphQL queries

Examples of how to explore your Queues metrics.

​​ Get average Queue backlog over time period

query QueueBacklog ( $accountTag : string ! , $queueId : string ! , $datetimeStart : Time ! , $datetimeEnd : Time ! ) { viewer { accounts ( filter : { accountTag : $accountTag } ) { queueBacklogAdaptiveGroups ( limit : 10000 filter : { queueId : $queueId datetime_geq : $datetimeStart datetime_leq : $datetimeEnd } ) { avg { messages bytes } } } } }

​​ Get average consumer concurrency by hour

query QueueConcurrencyByHour ( $accountTag : string ! , $queueId : string ! , $datetimeStart : Time ! , $datetimeEnd : Time ! ) { viewer { accounts ( filter : { accountTag : $accountTag } ) { queueConsumerMetricsAdaptiveGroups ( limit : 10000 filter : { queueId : $queueId datetime_geq : $datetimeStart datetime_leq : $datetimeEnd } orderBy : [ datetimeHour_DESC ] ) { avg { concurrency } dimensions { datetimeHour } } } } }

​​ Get message operations by minute