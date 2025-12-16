Release notes
The latest ML model has been deployed to all Page Shield add-on customers with better classification precision. Scripts with false positive classification may have a different pattern than the previous model deployment.
Scoped alerts now take into account your Page Shield policies deployed in log mode. This allows you to simulate an end-to-end workflow before switching your policies to allow mode.
Script and connection reports caused by browser extension injections are now filtered out, helping you focus on managing application dependencies.
You can now scope all of Page Shield's alert types to selected zones and their associated policies, alerting only on the resources that have been explicitly allowed.
In addition to the global integrity score, Page Shield now provides individual script scores (from 1 to 99) for the following malicious code detections: Magecart, Crypto mining, and Malware.
The Page Shield's script monitor feature is now available to all users, including users in the Free plan.
Cloudflare Audit Logs now include entries for any changes to Page Shield's policies.
Page Shield now captures HTTP cookies set and used by your web application. The list of detected cookies in available in the Cloudflare dashboard or via API.
You can now filter scripts and connections in the Cloudflare dashboard using the
does not contain operator. Pages associated with scripts and connections can be filtered by
includes,
starts with, and
ends with.
When creating a policy in the dashboard, default directive aggregates suggestions of monitored scripts and connections data, enabling defining default directive easier.
Instead of aggregating categories of URL and domain data from threat intelligence, they are now listed per type.
