 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Release notes

Subscribe to RSS

2025-10-08

Updated machine learning (ML) model

The latest ML model has been deployed to all Page Shield add-on customers with better classification precision. Scripts with false positive classification may have a different pattern than the previous model deployment.

2025-09-12

Scoped alerts now support policies in log mode

Scoped alerts now take into account your Page Shield policies deployed in log mode. This allows you to simulate an end-to-end workflow before switching your policies to allow mode.

2025-05-20

Updated machine learning (ML) model

The latest ML model has been deployed to all Page Shield add-on customers with better classification precision. Scripts with false positive classification may have a different pattern than the previous model deployment.

2025-05-09

Reports from browser extension injected resources are filtered out

Script and connection reports caused by browser extension injections are now filtered out, helping you focus on managing application dependencies.

2024-12-02

Alerts based on customer-defined policies

You can now scope all of Page Shield's alert types to selected zones and their associated policies, alerting only on the resources that have been explicitly allowed.

2024-09-30

New machine learning (ML) scores for detected scripts

In addition to the global integrity score, Page Shield now provides individual script scores (from 1 to 99) for the following malicious code detections: Magecart, Crypto mining, and Malware.

2024-09-18

Page Shield's script monitor now available in Free plan

The Page Shield's script monitor feature is now available to all users, including users in the Free plan.

2024-09-18

Page Shield policy changes now available in audit logs

Cloudflare Audit Logs now include entries for any changes to Page Shield's policies.

2024-06-18

Cookie Monitor now available

Page Shield now captures HTTP cookies set and used by your web application. The list of detected cookies in available in the Cloudflare dashboard or via API.

2024-06-14

Added filter operators for scripts and connections

You can now filter scripts and connections in the Cloudflare dashboard using the does not contain operator. Pages associated with scripts and connections can be filtered by includes, starts with, and ends with.

2024-04-26

Suggestions for the default directive

When creating a policy in the dashboard, default directive aggregates suggestions of monitored scripts and connections data, enabling defining default directive easier.

2024-04-04

Individual threat intelligence categories

Instead of aggregating categories of URL and domain data from threat intelligence, they are now listed per type.

2024-03-21

Increase allowed length per policy

Now each policy supports up to 6,000 characters.