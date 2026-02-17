Configure rule notifications

After configuring one or multiple rule types in Network Flow (formerly Magic Network Monitoring), you can also choose to receive notifications via email, webhook, or PagerDuty when a rule is triggered.

You can configure multiple rule types and alerts together to create layers of DDoS protection based on your network environment and your security needs.

You can read Cloudflare's Notifications documentation for more information on our notification platform including:

Notification configuration fields

Field Description Notification name The name of the Network Flow notification for the rule type that was selected. Description (optional) The description of the notification. Webhooks The webhook(s) that will receive the notification. Notification email The email(s) that will receive the notification.

Rule Auto-Advertisement notifications

Webhook, PagerDuty, and email notifications are sent following an auto-advertisement attempt for all prefixes inside the flagged rule.

You will receive the status of the advertisement for each prefix with the following available statuses:

Advertised : The prefix was successfully advertised.

: The prefix was successfully advertised. Already Advertised : The prefix was advertised prior to the auto advertisement attempt.

: The prefix was advertised prior to the auto advertisement attempt. Delayed : The prefix cannot currently be advertised but will attempt advertisement. After the prefix can be advertised, a new notification is sent with the updated status.

: The prefix cannot currently be advertised but will attempt advertisement. After the prefix can be advertised, a new notification is sent with the updated status. Locked : The prefix is locked and cannot be advertised.

: The prefix is locked and cannot be advertised. Could not Advertise : Cloudflare was unable to advertise the prefix. This status can occur for multiple reasons, but usually occurs when you are not allowed to advertise a prefix.

: Cloudflare was unable to advertise the prefix. This status can occur for multiple reasons, but usually occurs when you are not allowed to advertise a prefix. Error: A general error occurred during prefix advertisement.

Configure rule notifications

To configure notifications for Network Flow rules:

In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Notifications page.