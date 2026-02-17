Configure rule notifications
After configuring one or multiple rule types in Network Flow (formerly Magic Network Monitoring), you can also choose to receive notifications via email, webhook, or PagerDuty when a rule is triggered.
You can configure multiple rule types and alerts together to create layers of DDoS protection based on your network environment and your security needs.
You can read Cloudflare's Notifications documentation for more information on our notification platform including:
- Configure Cloudflare notifications
- Configure PagerDuty
- Configure webhooks
- Test a notification
- Notification History
|Field
|Description
|Notification name
|The name of the Network Flow notification for the rule type that was selected.
|Description (optional)
|The description of the notification.
|Webhooks
|The webhook(s) that will receive the notification.
|Notification email
|The email(s) that will receive the notification.
Webhook, PagerDuty, and email notifications are sent following an auto-advertisement attempt for all prefixes inside the flagged rule.
You will receive the status of the advertisement for each prefix with the following available statuses:
- Advertised: The prefix was successfully advertised.
- Already Advertised: The prefix was advertised prior to the auto advertisement attempt.
- Delayed: The prefix cannot currently be advertised but will attempt advertisement. After the prefix can be advertised, a new notification is sent with the updated status.
- Locked: The prefix is locked and cannot be advertised.
- Could not Advertise: Cloudflare was unable to advertise the prefix. This status can occur for multiple reasons, but usually occurs when you are not allowed to advertise a prefix.
- Error: A general error occurred during prefix advertisement.
To configure notifications for Network Flow rules:
- In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Notifications page.
- Select Add.
- Select Magic Transit from the product drop-down menu.
- Find the appropriate Network Flow alert and select Select:
- Network Flow: Volumetric Attack - for static threshold and dynamic threshold notifications
- Network Flow: DDoS Attack - for sFlow DDoS attack notifications
- Fill in the notification configuration details.
- Select Save.