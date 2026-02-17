The free version of Network Flow (formerly Magic Network Monitoring) is generally available to everyone with a Cloudflare account by default.

All free customers are encouraged to join Cloudflare's Discord server ↗ to discuss the use cases, configuration, and troubleshooting of Network Flow. Free customers are always welcome to provide product feedback and discuss feature requests. The product and engineering team that works on Network Flow regularly engages with the Discord community.

You can find the channel by joining the Cloudflare Developers Discord server. Then scroll down in the side bar navigation to the Cloudflare One category and select magic-network-monitoring.

Access the free version of Network Flow

The free version includes all the features of the enterprise version, but has network flow volume and configuration limitations. These limits are detailed below.

Go to the Network flow page.

Complete the onboarding wizard to configure Network Flow. Refer to Get started for detailed configuration instructions.

Limitations