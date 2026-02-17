Netflow/IPFIX configuration
Network Flow (formerly Magic Network Monitoring) supports the NetFlow v5, NetFlow v9, and IPFIX network flow data formats.
-
Log in to your router's configuration application.
-
Open your router's NetFlow configuration menu.
-
Set up your router's Flow Exporter configuration with the following values:
- Destination IP address:
162.159.65.1
- Destination Port:
2055
- Transport Protocol:
UDP
-
Set up your router's Flow Record configuration with the following values:
match ipv4 protocol
match ipv4 source address
match ipv4 destination address
match transport source-port
match transport destination-port
match interface input
collect transport tcp flag
collect counter packets long
collect counter bytes long
collect flow sampler
collect timestamp sys-uptime first
collect timestamp sys-uptime last
-
-
Verify your router's NetFlow template does not contain duplicated fields.