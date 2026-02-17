Netflow/IPFIX configuration

Network Flow (formerly Magic Network Monitoring) supports the NetFlow v5, NetFlow v9, and IPFIX network flow data formats.

Log in to your router's configuration application.

Open your router's NetFlow configuration menu.

Set up your router's Flow Exporter configuration with the following values: Destination IP address : 162.159.65.1

: Destination Port : 2055

: Transport Protocol: UDP

Set up your router's Flow Record configuration with the following values: match ipv4 protocol

match ipv4 source address

match ipv4 destination address

match transport source-port

match transport destination-port

match interface input

collect transport tcp flag

collect counter packets long

collect counter bytes long

collect flow sampler

collect timestamp sys-uptime first

collect timestamp sys-uptime last