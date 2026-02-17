To test Cloudflare's Network Flow (formerly Magic Network Monitoring) in a repeatable manner, devise a simulated DDoS attack. At a high level, you need to:

Select and install a trusted, open source DDoS simulation tool. Conduct a small DDoS test attack in a safe test environment.

Permission requirements

You need to contact Cloudflare to obtain permission before conducting a DDoS test if:

Your property is hosted in Cloudflare.

Internet traffic goes through Cloudflare before reaching your property.

Enterprise customers with Network Flow enabled must contact their Cloudflare Account Manager before starting DDoS testing, even if the property is not hosted in Cloudflare.

Refer to Simulating test DDoS attacks for more information.

If you need help conducting a simulated DDoS attack, fill out this form ↗.