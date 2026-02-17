A dynamic threshold rule (beta) will analyze a network's traffic patterns over time and automatically adjust the rule's DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) threshold, in terms of bits or packets, based on traffic history. The total traffic across all IP prefixes and IP addresses in the rule is compared to the current value of the dynamic threshold. If the total traffic exceeds the dynamic threshold, Network Flow (formerly Magic Network Monitoring) sends an alert.

Dynamic thresholds are calculated using a statistical measure called Z-score ↗ (also referred to as standard score). Review How the dynamic rule threshold is calculated to learn more.

Customers who send NetFlow and/or sFlow data to Cloudflare can configure dynamic threshold rules.

A dynamic threshold rule can only be configured through Cloudflare's Network Flow Rules API. Customers are unable to configure dynamic threshold rules in the Cloudflare dashboard.

Rule configuration fields

Field Description Rule name Must be unique and cannot contain spaces. Supports characters A-Z , a-z , 0-9 , underscore ( _ ), dash ( - ), period ( . ), and tilde ( ~ ). Maximum of 256 characters. Rule type zscore Target Can be defined in either bits per second or packets per second. Sensitivity Z-Score sensitivity has three values: low, medium, and high. Auto-advertisement If you are a Magic Transit On Demand customer, you can enable this feature to automatically enable Magic Transit if the rule's dynamic threshold is triggered. Network Flow supports Magic Transit's supernet capability. To learn more refer to Auto-Advertisement section. Rule IP prefix The IP prefix associated with the rule for monitoring traffic volume. Must be a CIDR (Classless Inter-Domain Routing) range such as 160.168.0.1/24 . The maximum is 5,000 unique CIDR entries. To learn more and review an example, refer to the Rule IP prefixes section.

API documentation

To review an example API configuration call using CURL and the expected output for a successful response, go to the Rules section in the Network Flow API documentation.

How the dynamic rule threshold is calculated

Dynamic thresholds for this rule type use a statistical measure called Z-Score. The dynamic threshold for this rule will automatically adjust based on your traffic history as this rule uses statistical analysis to detect traffic anomalies. Z-Score compares short-term traffic patterns (five-minute time window) against long-term baselines (four-hour time window).

Z-Score is calculated by using the following formula:

Z = (X - μ) / σ