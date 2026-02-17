 Skip to content
Glossary

Review the definitions for terms used across Cloudflare's Network Flow (formerly Magic Network Monitoring) documentation.

Term Definition
flow data

Represents records of communication between devices. There are a number of flow data protocols, such as NetFlow or sFlow.
NetFlow

Network protocol developed by Cisco to collect and monitor network traffic flow data.
sampling

In the context of Network Flow, sampling is the process of taking samples of packets for a specific period to identify potential attacks.
sFlow

An industry standard packet sampling protocol to monitor network devices.