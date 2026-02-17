Glossary
Review the definitions for terms used across Cloudflare's Network Flow (formerly Magic Network Monitoring) documentation.
|Term
|Definition
|flow data
|
Represents records of communication between devices. There are a number of flow data protocols, such as NetFlow or sFlow.
|NetFlow
|
Network protocol developed by Cisco to collect and monitor network traffic flow data.
|sampling
|
In the context of Network Flow, sampling is the process of taking samples of packets for a specific period to identify potential attacks.
|sFlow
|
An industry standard packet sampling protocol to monitor network devices.