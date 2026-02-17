Cloud flow logs (beta)

Customers using Network Flow (formerly Magic Network Monitoring) can export virtual private cloud (VPC) flow logs from their cloud environment to Cloudflare's network. Cloudflare processes these logs and displays analytics on your cloud traffic in the dashboard. You can also ingest data on your cloud traffic via our public GraphQL API, which powers the cloud traffic analytics in the Cloudflare dashboard.

Currently, Network Flow only supports AWS VPC flow logs via AWS Firehose. You can only configure AWS flow logs via the Network Flow API.

To learn how to set up AWS VPC flow logs, refer to Set up AWS VPC flow logs.