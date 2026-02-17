Use the GraphQL Analytics API to retrieve Network Flow (formerly Magic Network Monitoring) flow data .

Before you begin, you must have an API token. For additional help getting started with GraphQL Analytics, refer to GraphQL Analytics API.

Obtain your Cloudflare Account ID

To construct a Network Flow GraphQL query for an object, you need a Cloudflare Account ID.

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard, and select your account.

The URL in your browser's address bar should show https://dash.cloudflare.com/ followed by a hex string. The hex string is your Cloudflare Account ID.

Explore GraphQL schema with Network Flow example

Run a test query to retrieve a five-minute sum of bits and packets for flows within five-minute intervals. Copy and paste the following code into GraphiQL.

For additional information about the Analytics schema, refer to Explore the Analytics schema with GraphiQL.