Troubleshoot with IPsec logs

Use IPsec logs to troubleshoot issues with your IPsec tunnels during the key-exchange phase of the IPsec handshake. Configure a logpush job to forward these logs to your preferred storage service for analysis.

Set up an IPsec logpush job

Go to the Logpush page. Go to Logpush Select Create a Logpush job. Select IPsec logs as your dataset.

Refer to the Logpush documentation for more information about features, including the available fields in the dataset.