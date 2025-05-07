Run endpoint health checks
Magic Transit uses endpoint health checks to determine the overall health of your inter-network connections. Probes originate from Cloudflare infrastructure, outside customer network namespaces, and target IP addresses deep within your network, beyond the tunnel-terminating border router. These "long distance" probes are purely diagnostic.
When choosing which endpoint IP addresses to monitor with health checks, use these guidelines:
- Provide one IP address for each of the prefixes Cloudflare will advertise.
- Redundant IPs routed via the same ISP and infrastructure are not necessary but are useful when troubleshooting.
Cloudflare pings health check IPs from within the published Cloudflare IP range ↗, which is also available via the Cloudflare API.
Refer to the table below for an example of an endpoint health check configuration.
|Prefix
|Endpoint IP address
103.21.244.0/24
103.21.244.100
103.21.245.0/24
103.21.245.100
Refer to Tunnel health checks for more information on this topic.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-