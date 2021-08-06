Assign tunnel route priorities
Magic Transit uses a static configuration to route your traffic through Generic Routing Encapsulation (GRE) tunnels from Cloudflare’s edge to your data center(s).
You must assign a route priority to each GRE tunnel–subnet pair in your GRE configuration, as follows:
- Lower values have greater priority.
- When the priority values for prefix entries match—as illustrated by the 103.21.244.0/24 subnet in the example routing configuration (in boldface)—Cloudflare uses equal-cost multi-path (ECMP) packet forwarding to route traffic.
For more on how Cloudflare uses ECMP packet forwarding, see Traffic steering.
For an example edge routing configuration, refer to this table:
|GRE tunnel
|Subnet
|Priority
|GRE_1_IAD
|103.21.244.0/24
|100
|GRE_2_IAD
|103.21.244.0/24
|100
|GRE_3_ATL
|103.21.244.0/24
|100
|GRE_4_ATL
|103.21.244.0/24
|100
|GRE_1_IAD
|103.21.245.0/24
|200
|GRE_2_IAD
|103.21.245.0/24
|200
|GRE_3_ATL
|103.21.245.0/24
|100
|GRE_4_ATL
|103.21.245.0/24
|100
Create and edit static routes
Create and edit static routes to route traffic through GRE tunnels with the Magic Transit Static Routes API.