Magic Transit customers can configure Magic Tunnel health alerts to receive email, webhook, and PagerDuty notifications when the percentage of successful health checks for a Magic Tunnel drops below the selected service-level objective (SLO).

Magic Tunnel health alerts will monitor the health check success rate of each Magic Tunnel included in the alert that has actively transferred customer traffic (excluding health check traffic) over the past six hours. Customers can define an SLO threshold for the percentage of health checks that must be successful for each Magic Tunnel. If the number of successful health checks for the Magic Tunnel(s) included in the alert drops below the SLO threshold, then an alert will fire.

Alert data

If a Magic Tunnel health alert is fired, customers can expect the following data in the email, webhook, and PagerDuty notification:

Cloudflare account name

Cloudflare account ID

Alert type

Tunnel name

Tunnel ID

Tunnel status

Alert SLO

Timestamp

SLO thresholds

Currently, there are seven SLO threshold values that you can configure through the Cloudflare dashboard. For a more granular approach, use the API.

The SLO threshold for Magic Tunnel health alerts is the percentage of successful health checks for each Magic Tunnel in the alert:

Alert Sensitivity Level SLO threshold Minimum 95.0 Very low 96.0 Low 97.0 Medium 98.0 High 99.0 Very high 99.5 Maximum 99.9

The time it takes to be alerted depends on the sensitivity level you configure for your SLO thresholds. Higher sensitivity levels will notify you faster when a tunnel's health degrades, but they may also trigger alerts for brief or minor disruptions. Lower sensitivity levels reduce the chance of false alarms but may delay notifications for less severe issues. While the underlying detection timing remains consistent across sensitivity levels, the speed of notification depends on how significantly the tunnel's health has dropped and the sensitivity you have chosen. Cloudflare recommends that you test SLO thresholds to decide which one better serves your use case.

Refer to How Cloudflare calculates Magic Tunnel health alerts for more information on this topic.

Set up Magic Tunnel health alerts

Dashboard

API Log in to your Cloudflare dashboard ↗ , and select your account. Select Notifications > Add. From the Product drop-down menu, select Magic Transit. Select Magic Tunnel Health Check Alert > Select to add a notification. You can add alerts by tunnel or by data center (beta). Alert by tunnel Select Alert by tunnel. Enter a name and description for the notification. Add webhooks or an email address for the person who should receive the notification, and select Next. Select the Alert Sensitivity Level threshold from the dropdown menu. The threshold is predefined to Medium (98.0). There are options available between Minimum (95.0) and Maximum (99.9). Refer to How Cloudflare calculates Magic Tunnel health alerts for more information on this topic. From the Alert interval drop-down menu, set the minimum amount of time that must pass before a duplicate alert is sent to you. Options range from five minutes to seven days. Enable Set as default alert for any new tunnels created in the future if you want the alert sensitivity level you chose to be automatically applied to all new tunnels you create. Select Next. Choose the tunnels you want to receive alerts for. You can search by specific tunnel names, or filter them by type (GRE, IPsec and CNI). Select Next. Review the details of your alert. If you are happy with them, select Create alert. Alert by data center (beta) Select Alert by data center. Enter a name and description for the notification. Add webhooks or an email address for the person who should receive the notification, and select Next. Select the Alert Sensitivity Level threshold from the dropdown menu. The threshold is predefined to Medium (98.0). There are options available between Minimum (95.0) and Maximum (99.9). Refer to How Cloudflare calculates Magic Tunnel health alerts for more information on this topic. From the Alert interval drop-down menu, set the minimum amount of time that must pass before a duplicate alert is sent to you. Options range from five minutes to seven days. Choose the data centers you want to receive alerts for, and select Next. Choose the tunnels you want to receive alerts for. You can search by specific tunnel names, or filter them by type (GRE, IPsec and CNI). Select Next. Review the details of your alert. If you are happy with them, select Create alert. Note Refer to the documentation for Notifications to learn about specific permissions you need to access the service via the API. Send a POST request to create a Magic Transit tunnel health alert. You can set tunnel health alerts with any SLO value between 0 and 99.99 . Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Notifications Write

Account Settings Write Create a Notification policy curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /alerting/v3/policies" \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "alert_type": "magic_tunnel_health_check_event", "description": "<DESCRIBE_POLICY>", "enabled": true, "filters": { "slo": [ "99.9" ] }, "mechanisms": { "email": [ { "id": "EMAIL_ADDRESS" } ] }, "name": "<DESCRIBE_ALERT>" }' { " result " : [ { " id " : "f174e90a-fafe-4643-bbbc-4a0ed4fc8415" , " name " : "<POLICY_NAME>" , " description " : "<POLICY_DESCRIPTION>" , " enabled " : true , " alert_type " : "magic_tunnel_health_check_event" , " mechanisms " : { " email " : [ { " id " : "<YOUR_EMAIL>" } ] }, " created " : "2024-09-11T14:13:29.585658Z" , " modified " : "2024-09-11T14:13:29.585658Z" , " conditions " : { " and " : [ { " or " : [ { " <= " : [ { " var " : "slo" }, "99.9" ] } ] } ] }, " filters " : { " slo " : [ "99.9" ] } } ], " success " : true , " errors " : [], " messages " : [] }

Test SLOs

To test whether a specific alert sensitivity level works for your use case: