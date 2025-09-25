Troubleshoot with IPsec logs
Magic Transit customers can use IPsec logs to help them troubleshoot issues with their IPsec tunnels. This functionality is specifically aimed at the key-exchange portion of the IPsec handshake, where customers can run into issues. With IPsec logs, customers can set up a logpush job to forward their IPsec logs to their preferred storage service. Once they have the logs, they can investigate and find the root cause of their key exchange issues.
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗.
- Go to Analytics & Logs > Logpush.
- Select Create a Logpush job.
- Select IPsec logs as your dataset.
Refer to the Logpush documentation for more information about features and availability.
