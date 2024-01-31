Overview

In this learning path, you will learn how to replace your existing VPN provider with Cloudflare Zero Trust product components. Your users will run the WARP endpoint client on their devices, and you will run either Cloudflare Tunnel or Cloudflare WARP Connector in your network or on your application servers. After deploying Zero Trust, users will be able to connect to private resources (not exposed to the Internet) via TCP/UDP/ICMP, and administrators will be able to control access to these resources based on user identity, device posture, and other factors.