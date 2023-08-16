MDM deployment

Refer to our managed deployment instructions and create a .plist , mdm.xml , or .msi policy file based on your organization’s software management tool.

MDM parameters that you specify in a local policy file will overrule any WARP settings configured in the dashboard. Therefore, we recommend that your policy file only contain the organization name and potentially the onboarding flag, relying on the dashboard to configure the remaining device settings.