WARP client settings

Captive portal detection Enabled

Mode switch Disabled Gateway with WARP mode is unnecessary if you are only filtering DNS.

Lock WARP switch Enabled Ensures that DNS traffic is always inspected. Only disable if your users frequently travel to unmanaged locations where the firewall could block the WARP IPs .

Allow device to leave organization Disabled

Allow updates Disabled Usually disabled on managed devices.

Auto connect Enabled Timeout is usually set between 10min - 30min.

Support URL Enabled

Service mode Gateway with DoH

Local Domain Fallback Add internal domains that do not have a public DNS record. The WARP client is still responsible for proxying all DNS traffic but will query a private DNS server for domains on this list. To learn more, refer to Local Domain Fallback .

Split Tunnels Unused for DNS filtering.