Create a Zero Trust organization
1 min read
To set up a Zero Trust organization:
On your Account Home in the Cloudflare dashboard, select the Zero Trust icon.
On the onboarding screen, choose a team name. The team name is a unique identifier for your Zero Trust organization. Users will enter this team name when they enroll their device.
Complete your onboarding by selecting a subscription plan and entering your payment details. If you chose the Zero Trust Free plan, this step is still needed but you will not be charged.
Welcome to Cloudflare Zero Trust!