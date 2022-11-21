Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare Fundamentals
Ignore JavaScripts in Rocket Loader

You can have Rocket Loader ignore individual scripts by adding the data-cfasync="false" attribute to the relevant script tag:

<script data-cfasync="false" src="/javascript.js"></script>

Rocket Loader will still optimize the loading of all other scripts on the page.

​​ Limitations

  • Adding this attribute within JavaScript will not work if you wish to exclude the script from Rocket Loader.
  • If the script you want Rocket Loader to ignore has dependency on other JavaScript(s) on the page, those depedencies must also have the data-cfasync="false" attribute.
  • The data-cfasync attribute must be added before the src attribute.
  • Rocket Loader will recognize the tag when either single or double quotes are placed around the attribute value.