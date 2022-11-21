Ignore JavaScripts in Rocket Loader

You can have Rocket Loader ignore individual scripts by adding the data-cfasync="false" attribute to the relevant script tag:

< script data-cfasync = " false " src = " /javascript.js " > </ script >

Rocket Loader will still optimize the loading of all other scripts on the page. If Rocket Loader is only impacting a specific page, use a Configuration Rule to exclude that page by URL.