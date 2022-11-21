Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare Fundamentals
Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare Fundamentals
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Cloudflare Fundamentals on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Enable Rocket Loader

To enable or disable Rocket Loader, use the following instructions.

To enable or disable Rocket Loader in the dashboard:

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard.
  2. Select your account and domain.
  3. Go to Speed > Optimization.
  4. For Rocket Loader, switch the toggle to On.

If you have a Content Security Policy (CSP) in place for your domain, you will need to update your headers to support Rocket Loader.

To enable or disable Rocket Loader with the API, send a PATCH request with the value parameter set to your desired setting ("on" or "off").

If you have a Content Security Policy (CSP) in place for your domain, you will need to update your headers to support Rocket Loader.