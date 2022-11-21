Enable Rocket Loader
To enable or disable Rocket Loader, use the following instructions.
To enable or disable Rocket Loader in the dashboard:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard.
- Select your account and domain.
- Go to Speed > Optimization.
- For Rocket Loader, switch the toggle to On.
If you have a Content Security Policy (CSP) in place for your domain, you will need to update your headers to support Rocket Loader.
To enable or disable Rocket Loader with the API, send a
PATCH request with the
value parameter set to your desired setting (
"on" or
"off").
