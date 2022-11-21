Enable Rocket Loader

If you have a Content Security Policy (CSP) in place for your domain, you will need to update your headers to support Rocket Loader.

To enable or disable Rocket Loader in the dashboard:

To enable or disable Rocket Loader with the API, send a PATCH request with the value parameter set to your desired setting ( "on" or "off" ).

