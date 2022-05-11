Secure your website
Cloudflare offers several tools to protect your website against malicious traffic and bad actors.
Protection options
Default protection
As long as your traffic is proxied by Cloudflare , Cloudflare automatically protects your application from DDoS attacks.
Cloudflare also issues and renews free, unshared, publicly trusted SSL/TLS certificates to all Cloudflare domains.
One-click protection
For customers on a Pro plan or above, Cloudflare offers several Managed Rulesets as part of the Web Application Firewall (WAF).
All customers also have the options to adjust the following Security settings:
- Security level: Use the IP reputation of a visitor to determine whether to present a Managed Challenge page.
- Challenge Passage: Specify the length of time that a visitor can access your website after completing a security challenge.
- Browser Integrity Check: Evaluate incoming HTTP headers based on known threats — such as requests with a missing or non-standard user agent — and present a challenge page if needed.
- Privacy Pass Support: Reduce the number of challenges presented to visitors using the Privacy Pass browser extension.
Protection with minimal setup
Based on additional knowledge about your website traffic and requirements, you can also:
- Enable bot protection .
- Set up various Security rules:
- Firewall rules block, challenge, or allow requests based on several characteristics (user agents, cookies, referrer, and more).
- Rate limiting rules (usage-based billing) block IP addresses based on a URL pattern and defined request threshold.
- IP Access rules block, challenge, or allow requests based on IP address, IP range, country, or ASN.
- User Agent Blocking rules block or challenge specific requests based on the associated user agent value.
- Zone Lockdown rules (customers on a Pro plan or higher) specify a list of IP addresses, CIDR ranges, or networks that are allowed to access a particular domain, subdomain, or URL.
- Further customize Web Application Firewall (WAF) and DDoS Protection settings.
- Create forwarding URLs to prevent access to specify URLs, request schemes, file types, subdomains, or directories by redirecting users to a safe location.
- Restrict access to documents, files, and media by configuring Token Authentication.
Dedicated products
Cloudflare also offers dedicated products to increase the security of your website and underlying infrastructure:
- API Shield : Protect your API from malicious traffic by enforcing schema validation, detecting abuse patterns, and more.
- Magic Firewall : Use Cloudflare’s firewall-as-a-service (FWaaS) to protect office networks and cloud infrastructure with advanced, scalable protection.
- Magic Transit : Delivers network functions at Cloudflare scale — DDoS protection, traffic acceleration, and much more from every Cloudflare data center — for on-premise, cloud-hosted, and hybrid networks.
- Magic WAN : Securely connect any traffic source - data centers, offices, devices, cloud properties - to Cloudflare’s network and configure routing policies to get the bits where they need to go, all within one SaaS solution.
- Page Shield : Monitor third-party scripts on your application and receive notifications when they have been compromised or are exhibiting malicious behavior.