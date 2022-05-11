Secure your website

Cloudflare offers several tools to protect your website against malicious traffic and bad actors.

​​ Protection options

​​ Default protection

As long as your traffic is proxied by Cloudflare , Cloudflare automatically protects your application from DDoS attacks External link icon Open external link .

Cloudflare also issues and renews free, unshared, publicly trusted SSL/TLS certificates to all Cloudflare domains.

For customers on a Pro plan or above, Cloudflare offers several Managed Rulesets as part of the Web Application Firewall (WAF).

All customers also have the options to adjust the following Security settings:

​​ Protection with minimal setup

Based on additional knowledge about your website traffic and requirements, you can also:

​​ Dedicated products

Cloudflare also offers dedicated products to increase the security of your website and underlying infrastructure: