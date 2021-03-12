View rulesets

Response

{

"result" : [

{

"id" : "{custom-ruleset-id}" ,

"name" : "Custom Ruleset 1" ,

"description" : "My custom ruleset" ,

"kind" : "custom" ,

"version" : "10" ,

"last_updated" : "2020-11-23T11:36:24.192361Z" ,

"phase" : "http_request_firewall_custom"

} ,

{

"id" : "{account-level-phase-ruleset-id}" ,

"name" : "Account-level ruleset for http_request_firewall_managed phase" ,

"description" : "Account-level ruleset for executing one or more Managed Rulesets" ,

"kind" : "root" ,

"version" : "2" ,

"last_updated" : "2021-03-12T14:06:41.323932Z" ,

"phase" : "http_request_firewall_managed"

} ,

{

"id" : "{cloudflare-managed-ruleset-id}" ,

"name" : "Cloudflare Managed Ruleset" ,

"description" : "Created by the Cloudflare security team, this ruleset is designed to provide fast and effective protection for all your applications. It is frequently updated to cover new vulnerabilities and reduce false positives" ,

"kind" : "managed" ,

"version" : "5" ,

"last_updated" : "2021-03-18T14:42:40.972022Z" ,

"phase" : "http_request_firewall_managed"

} ,

{

"id" : "{cloudflare-owasp-core-ruleset-id}" ,

"name" : "Cloudflare OWASP Core Ruleset" ,

"description" : "Cloudflare's implementation of the Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP) ModSecurity Core Rule Set. We routinely monitor for updates from OWASP based on the latest version available from the official code repository" ,

"kind" : "managed" ,

"version" : "3" ,

"last_updated" : "2021-03-18T14:42:42.993211Z" ,

"phase" : "http_request_firewall_managed"

}

] ,

"success" : true ,

"errors" : [ ] ,

"messages" : [ ]

}

