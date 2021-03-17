Update and deploy rulesets

You can use the API to update basic properties of a ruleset (currently only the description) and the list of rules in the ruleset.

To update a ruleset at the account or zone level, use one of the following API endpoints:

Account-level endpoint PUT /accounts/ { account-id } /rulesets/ { ruleset-id }



Zone-level endpoint PUT /zones/ { zone-id } /rulesets/ { ruleset-id }



Alternatively, you can use one of the following endpoints when updating a phase entry point ruleset:

Account-level phase endpoint PUT /accounts/ { account-id } /rulesets/phases/ { phase-name } /entrypoint



Zone-level phase endpoint PUT /zones/ { zone-id } /rulesets/phases/ { phase-name } /entrypoint



Important You cannot update the name of the ruleset or its type. Do not include these fields in the data field of your PUT request.

​ Example - Set the rules of a ruleset

Use this API method to set the rules of a ruleset. You must include all the rules you want to associate with the ruleset in every request.

Request curl -X PUT \

-H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \

-H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \

"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone-id}/rulesets/{ruleset-id}" \

-d ' {

"rules" : [

{

"action" : "execute" ,

"action_parameters" : {

"id" : "{managed-ruleset-id}"

} ,

"expression" : "true"

}

]

} '



Response {

"result" : {

"id" : "{ruleset-id}" ,

"name" : "Zone-level phase entry point" ,

"description" : "This ruleset executes a Managed Ruleset." ,

"kind" : "zone" ,

"version" : "4" ,

"rules" : [

{

"id" : "{rule-id}" ,

"version" : "2" ,

"action" : "execute" ,

"expression" : "true" ,

"action_parameters" : {

"id" : "{managed-ruleset-id}"

} ,

"last_updated" : "2021-03-17T15:42:37.917815Z"

}

] ,

"last_updated" : "2021-03-17T15:42:37.917815Z" ,

"phase" : "http_request_firewall_managed"

} ,

"success" : true ,

"errors" : [ ] ,

"messages" : [ ]

}



​ Example - Deploy a ruleset

To deploy a ruleset, create a rule with "action": "execute" that executes the ruleset, and add the ruleset ID to the action_parameters field in the id parameter.

The following example deploys a Managed Ruleset to the zone-level http_request_firewall_managed phase of a zone ( {zone-id} ).

Request curl -X PUT \

-H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \

-H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \

"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone-id}/rulesets/phases/http_request_firewall_managed/entrypoint" \

-d ' {

"rules" : [

{

"action" : "execute" ,

"action_parameters" : {

"id" : "{managed-ruleset-id}"

} ,

"expression" : "true" ,

"description" : "Execute Cloudflare Managed Ruleset on my phase entry point"

}

]

} '



Response {

"result" : {

"id" : "{phase-ruleset-id}" ,

"name" : "Zone-level phase entry point" ,

"description" : "" ,

"kind" : "zone" ,

"version" : "4" ,

"rules" : [

{

"id" : "{rule-id-1}" ,

"version" : "1" ,

"action" : "execute" ,

"action_parameters" : {

"id" : "{managed-ruleset-id}" ,

"version" : "latest"

} ,

"expression" : "true" ,

"description" : "Execute Cloudflare Managed Ruleset on my phase entry point" ,

"last_updated" : "2021-03-21T11:02:08.769537Z" ,

"ref" : "{rule-ref-1}" ,

"enabled" : true

}

] ,

"last_updated" : "2021-03-21T11:02:08.769537Z" ,

"phase" : "http_request_firewall_managed"

} ,

"success" : true ,

"errors" : [ ] ,

"messages" : [ ]

}



For more information on deploying rulesets, check Deploy rulesets.

You can use this API method to update the description of an existing ruleset or phase entry point.

Important You cannot update the description or the rules in a Managed Ruleset. You can only define overrides to customize the ruleset behavior.

Request curl -X PUT \

-H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \

-H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \

"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone-id}/rulesets/{ruleset-id}" \

-d ' {

"description" : "My updated phase entry point"

} '



Response {

"result" : {

"id" : "{ruleset-id}" ,

"name" : "Zone entry point" ,

"description" : "My updated phase entry point" ,

"kind" : "zone" ,

"version" : "4" ,

"rules" : [



] ,

"last_updated" : "2021-03-30T10:49:11.006109Z" ,

"phase" : "http_request_firewall_managed"

} ,

"success" : true ,

"errors" : [ ] ,

"messages" : [ ]

}



The response includes the complete ruleset definition, including all the rules.