Update and deploy rulesets
You can use the API to update basic properties of a ruleset (currently only the description) and the list of rules in the ruleset.
To update a ruleset at the account or zone level, use one of the following API endpoints:
Account-level endpoint
PUT /accounts/{account-id}/rulesets/{ruleset-id}
Zone-level endpoint
PUT /zones/{zone-id}/rulesets/{ruleset-id}
Alternatively, you can use one of the following endpoints when updating a phase entry point ruleset:
Account-level phase endpoint
PUT /accounts/{account-id}/rulesets/phases/{phase-name}/entrypoint
Zone-level phase endpoint
PUT /zones/{zone-id}/rulesets/phases/{phase-name}/entrypoint
Example - Set the rules of a ruleset
Use this API method to set the rules of a ruleset. You must include all the rules you want to associate with the ruleset in every request.
Request
curl -X PUT \
-H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \
-H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \
"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone-id}/rulesets/{ruleset-id}" \
-d '{
"rules": [
{
"action": "execute",
"action_parameters": {
"id": "{managed-ruleset-id}"
},
"expression": "true"
}
]
}'
Response
{
"result": {
"id": "{ruleset-id}",
"name": "Zone-level phase entry point",
"description": "This ruleset executes a Managed Ruleset.",
"kind": "zone",
"version": "4",
"rules": [
{
"id": "{rule-id}",
"version": "2",
"action": "execute",
"expression": "true",
"action_parameters": {
"id": "{managed-ruleset-id}"
},
"last_updated": "2021-03-17T15:42:37.917815Z"
}
],
"last_updated": "2021-03-17T15:42:37.917815Z",
"phase": "http_request_firewall_managed"
},
"success": true,
"errors": [],
"messages": []
}
Example - Deploy a ruleset
To deploy a ruleset, create a rule with
"action": "execute" that executes the ruleset, and add the ruleset ID to the
action_parameters field in the
id parameter.
The following example deploys a Managed Ruleset to the zone-level
http_request_firewall_managed phase of a zone (
{zone-id}).
Request
curl -X PUT \
-H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \
-H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \
"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone-id}/rulesets/phases/http_request_firewall_managed/entrypoint" \
-d '{
"rules": [
{
"action": "execute",
"action_parameters": {
"id": "{managed-ruleset-id}"
},
"expression": "true",
"description": "Execute Cloudflare Managed Ruleset on my phase entry point"
}
]
}'
Response
{
"result": {
"id": "{phase-ruleset-id}",
"name": "Zone-level phase entry point",
"description": "",
"kind": "zone",
"version": "4",
"rules": [
{
"id": "{rule-id-1}",
"version": "1",
"action": "execute",
"action_parameters": {
"id": "{managed-ruleset-id}",
"version": "latest"
},
"expression": "true",
"description": "Execute Cloudflare Managed Ruleset on my phase entry point",
"last_updated": "2021-03-21T11:02:08.769537Z",
"ref": "{rule-ref-1}",
"enabled": true
}
],
"last_updated": "2021-03-21T11:02:08.769537Z",
"phase": "http_request_firewall_managed"
},
"success": true,
"errors": [],
"messages": []
}
For more information on deploying rulesets, check Deploy rulesets.
Example - Update ruleset description
You can use this API method to update the description of an existing ruleset or phase entry point.
Request
curl -X PUT \
-H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \
-H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \
"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone-id}/rulesets/{ruleset-id}" \
-d '{
"description": "My updated phase entry point"
}'
Response
{
"result": {
"id": "{ruleset-id}",
"name": "Zone entry point",
"description": "My updated phase entry point",
"kind": "zone",
"version": "4",
"rules": [
// (...)
],
"last_updated": "2021-03-30T10:49:11.006109Z",
"phase": "http_request_firewall_managed"
},
"success": true,
"errors": [],
"messages": []
}
The response includes the complete ruleset definition, including all the rules.