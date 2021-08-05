Endpoints

For some operations, you can use specific endpoints provided by the Rulesets API for managing phase entry point rulesets. These endpoints include the phase name in the endpoint instead of the ruleset ID.

For example, instead of using the following endpoint:

PUT /zones/ { zone-id } /rulesets/ { ruleset-id }



You can use the following endpoint:

PUT /zones/ { zone-id } /rulesets/phases/ { phase-name } /entrypoint



To invoke a Cloudflare Rulesets API operation, append the endpoint to the Cloudflare API base URL:

https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/



For authentication instructions, see Getting Started: Requests External link icon Open external link in the Cloudflare API documentation.

For help with endpoints and pagination, see Getting Started: Endpoints External link icon Open external link.

The Rulesets API endpoints require a value for {account_id} or {zone-id} . To retrieve a list of accounts you have access to, use the List Accounts External link icon Open external link operation. Note the IDs of the accounts you want to manage. To retrieve a list of zones you have access to, use the List Zones External link icon Open external link operation. Note the IDs of the zones you want to manage.

The Cloudflare Rulesets API supports the operations outlined below. Visit the associated links for examples.

​ List and view rulesets

​ Create rulesets

Operation Verb Notes Create ruleset POST Creates a new ruleset or a new phase entry point.

Operation Verb Notes Update or deploy a ruleset PUT Updates the basic properties of a ruleset and the list of rules in the ruleset.

Allows you to configure the execution of Managed Rulesets. Add rule to ruleset POST Adds a single rule to an existing ruleset.

Allows you to add a single rule without having to include all the existing ruleset rules in the request. Update a rule in a ruleset PATCH Updates the definition of a single rule within a ruleset.

Allows you to change the order of a rule in a ruleset. Delete a rule in a ruleset DELETE Deletes a single rule in a ruleset.

​ Delete rulesets