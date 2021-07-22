Delete a rule in a ruleset

Deletes a single rule in a ruleset.

Use one of the following API endpoints:

Account-level endpoint DELETE /accounts/ { account-id } /rulesets/ { ruleset-id } /rules/ { rule-id }



Zone-level endpoint DELETE /zones/ { zone-id } /rulesets/ { ruleset-id } /rules/ { rule-id }



If the delete operation succeeds, the API method call returns a 200 OK HTTP status code with the complete ruleset in the response body.

The following example deletes rule {rule-id-1} belonging to ruleset {ruleset-id} .

Request curl -X DELETE \

-H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \

-H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \

"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account-id}/rulesets/{ruleset-id}/rules/{rule-id-1}"



The response includes the complete ruleset after deleting the rule.