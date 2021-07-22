Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs
Firewall
Cloudflare Docs
Firewall
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Firewall on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Delete a rule in a ruleset

Deletes a single rule in a ruleset.

Use one of the following API endpoints:

Account-level endpointDELETE /accounts/{account-id}/rulesets/{ruleset-id}/rules/{rule-id}
Zone-level endpointDELETE /zones/{zone-id}/rulesets/{ruleset-id}/rules/{rule-id}

If the delete operation succeeds, the API method call returns a 200 OK HTTP status code with the complete ruleset in the response body.

Example

The following example deletes rule {rule-id-1} belonging to ruleset {ruleset-id}.

Requestcurl -X DELETE \
-H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \
-H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \
"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account-id}/rulesets/{ruleset-id}/rules/{rule-id-1}"

The response includes the complete ruleset after deleting the rule.

Response{
  "result": {
    "id": "{ruleset-id}",
    "name": "Custom Ruleset 1",
    "description": "My first custom ruleset",
    "kind": "custom",
    "version": "12",
    "rules": [
      {
        "id": "{rule-id-2}",
        "version": "2",
        "action": "js_challenge",
        "expression": "(ip.geoip.country eq \"GB\" or ip.geoip.country eq \"FR\") or cf.threat_score > 0",
        "description": "challenge GB and FR or based on IP Reputation",
        "last_updated": "2021-07-22T12:54:58.144683Z",
        "ref": "{rule-ref-2}",
        "enabled": true
      }
    ],
    "last_updated": "2021-07-22T12:54:58.144683Z",
    "phase": "http_request_firewall_custom"
  },
  "success": true,
  "errors": [],
  "messages": []
}