Delete a rule in a ruleset
Deletes a single rule in a ruleset.
Use one of the following API endpoints:
Account-level endpoint
DELETE /accounts/{account-id}/rulesets/{ruleset-id}/rules/{rule-id}
Zone-level endpoint
DELETE /zones/{zone-id}/rulesets/{ruleset-id}/rules/{rule-id}
If the delete operation succeeds, the API method call returns a
200 OK HTTP status code with the complete ruleset in the response body.
Example
The following example deletes rule
{rule-id-1} belonging to ruleset
{ruleset-id}.
Request
curl -X DELETE \
-H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \
-H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \
"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account-id}/rulesets/{ruleset-id}/rules/{rule-id-1}"
The response includes the complete ruleset after deleting the rule.
Response
{
"result": {
"id": "{ruleset-id}",
"name": "Custom Ruleset 1",
"description": "My first custom ruleset",
"kind": "custom",
"version": "12",
"rules": [
{
"id": "{rule-id-2}",
"version": "2",
"action": "js_challenge",
"expression": "(ip.geoip.country eq \"GB\" or ip.geoip.country eq \"FR\") or cf.threat_score > 0",
"description": "challenge GB and FR or based on IP Reputation",
"last_updated": "2021-07-22T12:54:58.144683Z",
"ref": "{rule-ref-2}",
"enabled": true
}
],
"last_updated": "2021-07-22T12:54:58.144683Z",
"phase": "http_request_firewall_custom"
},
"success": true,
"errors": [],
"messages": []
}