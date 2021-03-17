Create ruleset
Creates a ruleset of a given kind in the specified phase. Allows you to create phase entry point rulesets.
Use one of the following endpoints when creating a ruleset:
Account-level endpoint
POST accounts/{account-id}/rulesets
Zone-level endpoint
POST zones/{zone-id}/rulesets
The following parameters are required:
|Name
|Description
|Value
|Notes
name
|A human-readable name for the ruleset.
|String
|The name is immutable. You cannot change it over the lifetime of the ruleset.
description
|Optional description for the ruleset.
|String
|You can change the description over the lifetime of the ruleset.
kind
|The kind of ruleset the JSON object represents.
|String
Allowed values:
phase
|The name of the phase where the ruleset will be created.
|String
|Check the specific Cloudflare product documentation for more information on the phases where you can create rulesets for that product.
Use the
rules parameter to supply a list of rules for the ruleset. For an object definition, refer to Rulesets API: JSON Object.
Example - Create a custom ruleset
This example creates a custom ruleset in the
http_request_firewall_custom phase containing a single rule.
Request
curl -X POST \
-H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \
-H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \
"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account-id}/rulesets" \
-d '{
"name": "Example custom ruleset",
"kind": "custom",
"description": "Example ruleset description",
"rules": [
{
"action": "log",
"expression": "cf.zone.name eq \"example.com\""
}
],
"phase": "http_request_firewall_custom"
}'
Response
{
"result": {
"id": "{ruleset-id}",
"name": "Example custom ruleset",
"description": "Example ruleset description",
"kind": "custom",
"version": "1",
"rules": [
{
"id": "{rule-id}",
"version": "1",
"action": "log",
"expression": "cf.zone.name eq \"example.com\"",
"last_updated": "2021-03-17T15:42:37.917815Z"
}
],
"last_updated": "2021-03-17T15:42:37.917815Z",
"phase": "http_request_firewall_custom"
},
"success": true,
"errors": [],
"messages": []
}
Example - Create a zone-level phase entry point ruleset
This example creates a zone-level phase entry point ruleset at the
http_request_firewall_managed phase with a single rule that executes a Managed Ruleset.
Request
curl -X POST \
-H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \
-H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \
"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone-id}/rulesets" \
-d '{
"name": "Zone-level phase entry point",
"kind": "zone",
"description": "This ruleset executes a Managed Ruleset.",
"rules": [
{
"action": "execute",
"expression": "true",
"action_parameters": {
"id": "{managed-ruleset-id}"
}
}
],
"phase": "http_request_firewall_managed"
}'
Response
{
"result": {
"id": "{ruleset-id}",
"name": "Zone-level phase entry point",
"description": "This ruleset executes a Managed Ruleset.",
"kind": "zone",
"version": "1",
"rules": [
{
"id": "{rule-id}",
"version": "1",
"action": "execute",
"expression": "true",
"action_parameters": {
"id": "{managed-ruleset-id}"
},
"last_updated": "2021-03-17T15:42:37.917815Z"
}
],
"last_updated": "2021-03-17T15:42:37.917815Z",
"phase": "http_request_firewall_managed"
},
"success": true,
"errors": [],
"messages": []
}