Create ruleset

Creates a ruleset of a given kind in the specified phase. Allows you to create phase entry point rulesets.

Use one of the following endpoints when creating a ruleset:

Account-level endpoint POST accounts/ { account-id } /rulesets



Zone-level endpoint POST zones/ { zone-id } /rulesets



The following parameters are required:

Name Description Value Notes name A human-readable name for the ruleset. String The name is immutable. You cannot change it over the lifetime of the ruleset. description Optional description for the ruleset. String You can change the description over the lifetime of the ruleset. kind The kind of ruleset the JSON object represents. String Allowed values: custom - creates a custom ruleset

root - creates a phase entry point ruleset at the account level

zone - creates a phase entry point ruleset at the zone level phase The name of the phase where the ruleset will be created. String Check the specific Cloudflare product documentation for more information on the phases where you can create rulesets for that product.

Use the rules parameter to supply a list of rules for the ruleset. For an object definition, refer to Rulesets API: JSON Object.

​ Example - Create a custom ruleset

This example creates a custom ruleset in the http_request_firewall_custom phase containing a single rule.

Request curl -X POST \

-H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \

-H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \

"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account-id}/rulesets" \

-d ' {

"name" : "Example custom ruleset" ,

"kind" : "custom" ,

"description" : "Example ruleset description" ,

"rules" : [

{

"action" : "log" ,

"expression" : "cf.zone.name eq \"example.com\""

}

] ,

"phase" : "http_request_firewall_custom"

} '



Response {

"result" : {

"id" : "{ruleset-id}" ,

"name" : "Example custom ruleset" ,

"description" : "Example ruleset description" ,

"kind" : "custom" ,

"version" : "1" ,

"rules" : [

{

"id" : "{rule-id}" ,

"version" : "1" ,

"action" : "log" ,

"expression" : "cf.zone.name eq \"example.com\"" ,

"last_updated" : "2021-03-17T15:42:37.917815Z"

}

] ,

"last_updated" : "2021-03-17T15:42:37.917815Z" ,

"phase" : "http_request_firewall_custom"

} ,

"success" : true ,

"errors" : [ ] ,

"messages" : [ ]

}



​ Example - Create a zone-level phase entry point ruleset

This example creates a zone-level phase entry point ruleset at the http_request_firewall_managed phase with a single rule that executes a Managed Ruleset.

Request curl -X POST \

-H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \

-H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \

"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone-id}/rulesets" \

-d ' {

"name" : "Zone-level phase entry point" ,

"kind" : "zone" ,

"description" : "This ruleset executes a Managed Ruleset." ,

"rules" : [

{

"action" : "execute" ,

"expression" : "true" ,

"action_parameters" : {

"id" : "{managed-ruleset-id}"

}

}

] ,

"phase" : "http_request_firewall_managed"

} '

