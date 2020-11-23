Add rule to ruleset

Adds a single rule to an existing ruleset. Use this endpoint to add a rule without having to include all the existing ruleset rules in the request.

Use one of the following API endpoints to add a rule to a ruleset:

Account-level endpoint POST /accounts/ { account-id } /rulesets/ { ruleset-id } /rules



Zone-level endpoint POST /zones/ { zone-id } /rulesets/ { ruleset-id } /rules



Invoking this method creates a new version of the ruleset.

Include the rule definition in the request body. The rule will be added to the end of the existing list of rules in the ruleset.

The following example adds a rule to ruleset {ruleset-id} of zone {zone-id} . The ruleset ID was previously obtained using the List rulesets method, and corresponds to the entry point ruleset for the http_request_firewall_custom phase.

Request curl -X POST \

-H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \

-H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \

"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone-id}/rulesets/{ruleset-id}/rules" \

-d ' {

"action" : "js_challenge" ,

"expression" : "(ip.geoip.country eq \"GB\" or ip.geoip.country eq \"FR\") or cf.threat_score > 0" ,

"description" : "challenge GB and FR or based on IP Reputation"

} '



The response includes the complete ruleset after adding the rule.