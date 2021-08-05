Work with Managed Rulesets

Managed Rulesets are preconfigured rulesets provided by Cloudflare that you can deploy. Only Cloudflare can modify these rulesets.

The rules in a Managed Ruleset have a default configuration. However, you can define overrides that change this default configuration.

Note On the Cloudflare dashboard you define overrides through configurations.

There are several Cloudflare products that provide you with Managed Rulesets. Check each product’s documentation for details on the available Managed Rulesets.

​ Get started

To view available Managed Rulesets, see View rulesets.

To deploy a Managed Ruleset to a phase, see Deploy a Managed Ruleset.

You cannot edit the rules in a Managed Ruleset, but you can customize the Managed Ruleset behavior by using overrides. Refer to Override a Managed Ruleset for more information.