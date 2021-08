Deploy a custom ruleset

Before you begin:

Obtain the name of the phase where you want to deploy the custom ruleset. Create a custom ruleset and keep the ID of the new custom ruleset. Fetch the rules already present in the phase entry point ruleset . You must include in the PUT request all existing rules you want to keep.

Issue a PUT request that adds a rule to execute the custom ruleset when the zone name matches example.com .

Request curl -X PUT \

-H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \

-H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \

"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account-id}/rulesets/phases/http_request_firewall_custom/entrypoint" \

-d ' {

"rules" : [

{

"action" : "execute" ,

"description" : "Execute custom ruleset" ,

"expression" : "cf.zone.name == \"example.com\"" ,

"action_parameters" : {

"id" : "{custom-ruleset-id}"

}

} ,

{

"id" : "{existing-phase-rule-id-1}"

} ,

{

"id" : "{existing-phase-rule-id-2}"

}

]

} '



The response displays the rules in your phase.