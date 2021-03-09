Create a custom ruleset

The following POST request creates a new custom ruleset. Set the kind field to custom and specify the name of the phase where you want to create the custom ruleset in the phase field.

Request curl -X POST \

-H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \

-H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \

"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account-id}/rulesets" \

-d ' {

"name" : "Custom Ruleset 1" ,

"description" : "My First Custom Ruleset" ,

"kind" : "custom" ,

"phase" : "http_request_firewall_custom"

} '



The response includes the ruleset ID of the new custom ruleset in the id field:

Response {

"result" : {

"id" : "f82ccda3d21f4a02825d3fe45b5e1c10" ,

"name" : "Custom Ruleset 1" ,

"description" : "My First Custom Ruleset" ,

"kind" : "custom" ,

"version" : "1" ,

"last_updated" : "2021-03-09T10:27:30.636197Z" ,

"phase" : "http_request_firewall_custom"

} ,

"success" : true ,

"errors" : [ ] ,

"messages" : [ ]

}



You can include a list of rules in the custom ruleset creation request. However, if you have not added any rules, see how to add rules to a custom ruleset.