Create a custom ruleset
The following
POST request creates a new custom ruleset. Set the
kind field to
custom and specify the name of the phase where you want to create the custom ruleset in the
phase field.
Request
curl -X POST \
-H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \
-H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \
"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account-id}/rulesets" \
-d '{
"name": "Custom Ruleset 1",
"description": "My First Custom Ruleset",
"kind": "custom",
"phase": "http_request_firewall_custom"
}'
The response includes the ruleset ID of the new custom ruleset in the
id field:
Response
{
"result": {
"id": "f82ccda3d21f4a02825d3fe45b5e1c10",
"name": "Custom Ruleset 1",
"description": "My First Custom Ruleset",
"kind": "custom",
"version": "1",
"last_updated": "2021-03-09T10:27:30.636197Z",
"phase": "http_request_firewall_custom"
},
"success": true,
"errors": [],
"messages": []
}
You can include a list of rules in the custom ruleset creation request. However, if you have not added any rules, see how to add rules to a custom ruleset.