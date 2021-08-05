Common rate limiting use cases

Important This feature is only available for selected customers on an Enterprise plan.

The examples below include sample Rate Limiting rule configurations that address common rate limiting use cases.

​ Example 1

The following rule performs rate limiting on incoming requests from the US addressed at the login page, except for one allowed IP address.

Expression:

(http.request.uri.path eq "/login" and ip.geoip.country eq "US" and ip.src ne 192.0.0.1) Rule characteristics: Data center ID (included by default when creating the rule in the dashboard)

IP Address

​ Example 2

The following rule performs rate limiting on incoming requests with a given base URI path, incrementing on the IP address and the provided API key.

Expression:

(http.request.uri.path contains "/product*" and http.request.method eq "POST") Rule characteristics: Data center ID (included by default when creating the rule in the dashboard)

IP Address

HTTP Header > x-api-key

​ Example 3

The following rule performs rate limiting on requests targeting multiple URI paths in two hosts, excluding known bots. The request rate is based on IP address and User-Agent values. When the request rate is reached, Cloudflare performs rate limiting on all incoming requests for the two hosts.

Expression:

(http.request.uri.path eq "/store" or http.request.uri.path eq "/prices") and (http.host eq "mystore1.com" or http.host eq "mystore2.com") and not cf.client.bot Rule characteristics: Data center ID (included by default when creating the rule in the dashboard)

IP Address

HTTP Header > user-agent Mitigation expression:

(http.host eq "mystore1.com" or http.host eq "mystore2.com")