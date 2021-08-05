Manage Custom Rules in the dashboard

You can manage Custom Rules under the Custom Rules tab in the Firewall app.

Important This feature is only available for selected customers on an Enterprise plan.

The Custom Rules interface allows you to:

Create Custom Firewall rules

Create Rate Limiting rules

Browse and filter rules

Edit and delete rules

Enable or disable rules

​ Manage Custom Rules

Edit, delete, or enable/disable rules in the Custom Rules card.

​ Enable or disable a rule

To enable/disable a rule, click the toggle button on the right of the rule you want to change.

​ Edit a rule

To edit a rule:

Click Edit on the right of the rule you want to change. Update the rule parameters. Click Save.

​ Delete a rule

To delete a rule, click Delete on the right of the rule you want to delete and confirm the operation.