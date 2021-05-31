Skip to content
Create Custom Firewall rules via API

Use the Rulesets API to create a Custom Firewall rule via API.

You must deploy Custom Firewall rules to the http_request_firewall_custom phase entry point ruleset.

Create a Custom Firewall rule

To create a Custom Firewall rule, add a rule to the http_request_firewall_custom phase entry point ruleset.

  1. Invoke the View ruleset method to obtain the list of rules already present in the http_request_firewall_custom phase entry point ruleset. If the entry point ruleset does not exist, proceed to step 2, since adding a rule to the entry point ruleset will create the ruleset if it does not exist.

  2. Invoke the Update ruleset method to update the list of rules in the phase entry point ruleset with a new rule. You must include the rule ID of all the rules you wish to keep in the ruleset (all other fields are optional).

Example: Add new Custom Firewall rule using the Update ruleset API method
Requestcurl -X PUT \
-H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \
-H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \
"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone-id}/rulesets/phases/http_request_firewall_custom/entrypoint" \
-d '{
  "rules": [
    {
      "description": "My custom rule",
      "expression": "(ip.geoip.country eq \"GB\" or ip.geoip.country eq \"FR\") or cf.threat_score > 0",
      "action": "challenge"
    }
  ]
}'

The response includes the complete ruleset definition.

Response{
  "result": {
    "id": "{ruleset-id}",
    "name": "Default",
    "description": "",
    "kind": "zone",
    "version": "5",
    "rules": [
      {
        "id": "{rule-id}",
        "version": "1",
        "expression": "(ip.geoip.country eq \"GB\" or ip.geoip.country eq \"FR\") or cf.threat_score > 0",
        "action": "challenge",
        "description": "My custom rule",
        "last_updated": "2021-05-31T18:33:41.347Z",
        "ref": "{rule-ref-1}",
        "enabled": true
      }
    ],
    "last_updated": "2021-05-31T18:33:41.347Z",
    "phase": "http_request_firewall_custom"
  },
  "success": true,
  "errors": [],
  "messages": []
}