Custom Firewall rules

Custom Firewall rules allow you to control incoming traffic by filtering requests. You can perform actions like Block or JS Challenge on incoming requests according to rules you define.

Important This feature is only available for selected customers on an Enterprise plan. Contact your Cloudflare Customer Success Manager if you want to get access.

Like other rules evaluated by Cloudflare's Ruleset Engine, Custom Firewall rules have an expression and an action:

The expression specifies the criteria you are matching traffic on — the same as in Firewall Rules .

specifies the criteria you are matching traffic on — the same as in . The action specifies what to perform when there is a match for the rule.

​ Getting started

To create Custom Firewall rules using the Cloudflare dashboard, see Create Custom Firewall rules in the dashboard.

You can also create Custom Firewall rules using the Rulesets API. See Create Custom Firewall rules via API for more information.